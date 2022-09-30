ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elephant That Survived Being Shot Five Times by Poachers Dies From Drought

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

An elephant that survived being shot five times by poachers has died in northern Kenya as a result of the ongoing drought in the country.

The matriarch was euthanized on Monday by teams from the Kenya Wildlife Service , after she collapsed multiple times, a press release said.

It is believed her death was brought on from old age, made worse by the drought.

The elephant was the leader of a herd known as the Storms family, which roams the Samburu National Reserve and regularly observed by Save the Elephants—a nonprofit conservation charity . She birthed seven calves in her lifetime and was known to researchers for being particularly resilient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7Bne_0iGoMFRq00

Her death followed nearly a month of rescue efforts. Save the Elephants and the Kenyan Wildlife Service North Kenya Veterinary Unit first found her lying down on August 31. She was given assistance to get back to her feet and vitamins. But just a few days later, she was found collapsed again.

Kenya is experiencing its worst drought in decades and the lack of rainfall is putting pressure on resources, for wildlife and humans. According to Save the Elephants, the drought is so severe that elephants are desperate for food, which is scarce in the parched landscape of northern Kenya.

One of the main problems is a lack of grass, which has all been eaten by starving livestock. Elephants are tearing down acacia trees and wandering into human areas in search of food, the charity said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2NeD_0iGoMFRq00

"The drought is making life much harder for wildlife and people. And everyone's praying for the rain and waiting for the rain and hoping that the grass will return once again," Save the Elephants CEO, Frank Pope, told Newsweek . "You need rain for plants to grow and animals need plants to eat and there's not been enough rain."

Despite Monsoon surviving much adversity during her lifetime, Save the Elephants said it is often vulnerable, older elephants such as her that succumb to the pressures of drought.

Monsoon was estimated to be around 60 years old. She survived being shot five times by poachers and lost two of her calves but in 2018 she gave birth for the first time in nine years. This surprised experts at Save the Elephants as elephants rarely give birth under stressful conditions. Therefore the calf was seen as a sign that the elephants were recovering following a poaching crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaDAW_0iGoMFRq00

"She's a survivor. [She'd] gone through everything that elephants have gone through in the north of Kenya [and it's] a testament to her strength…The combination of the drought of 2009 and the subsequent poaching. Up until 2014, we lost a quarter of all the matriarchs in this ecosystem," Pope said.

"Monsoon survived all of these things to be euthanized in the end, just to end her suffering…because of the combination of her old age and the drought."

Monsoon's story paints a wider picture on the impact the drought is having on both humans and wildlife.

"When the rain does come, unfortunately, this is a really fragile ecosystem and there is now so much pressure, because of a bigger human population and the bigger livestock population. Every time the rain comes, the grass comes back a bit less than it did before," Pope said.

"We can be categorical about the impact of overgrazing on this ecosystem. And it's a ticking time bomb for all the people that depend on the grasslands of northern Kenya, and for the wildlife."

Correction 10/1/22 ET 4:22 a.m: This article has been corrected to say Monsoon was euthanized by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Comments / 15

Susan Divirgilio
2d ago

Expanding human population along with their livestock further stresses the ecosystem and wildlife pays an unproportionate toll. Just my thought

Reply(1)
14
cyndi Lyon
1d ago

this is absolutely horrible. such magnificent animals fighting against us humans to survive. we are suppose to learn how to co-exist with nature, not destroy it!!!!!??!

Reply
14
Deborah
1d ago

Fly High up to Heaven with the Angels lil Baby 🐘 Elephant...🙏✝️💗... Love to you Lil One 💕

Reply
6
Related
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Wildlife Conservation#Poachers#Save The Elephants
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy