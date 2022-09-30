Read full article on original website
Hub Territory Football Highlights
Kearney Catholic couldn't contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Butler was his favorite target, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdwons. Jensen Anderson caught five passes for 87 yards and a score. Kearney Catholic (3-3) hosts Ord on Friday.
Grand Island spoils Kearney High's undefeated season
KEARNEY — Kearney High lost its first game of the season Friday night, with costly special teams play and a grueling ground game giving Grand Island the 28-21 victory. “We got beat by a good football team tonight,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. Grand Island set the...
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Ravenna
Nebraska Christian beat Ravenna, 27-24, and handed the Bluejays their first loss Friday night at Ravenna. Kearney also lost its first game. Grand Island beat the Bearcats, 28-21, Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
Kearney High splits games with Lincoln Southeast; Stars mercy-rule Minden
KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team split a doubleheader Thursday with Lincoln Southeast at Patriot Park. The Bearcats won the opener 7-6 with Kaylee Harsh scoring on a one-out, walk-off, line-drive single by her sister, Jaylin, in the bottom of the seventh. Kelsey Hatcher was 3 for 4...
Sixth-ranked UNK volleyball team turns back 10th-ranked Northwest Missouri
KEARNEY — Tenth-ranked Northwest Missouri had the momentum and needed just one more break to get over the hump. But the Bearcats didn’t have the home-court advantage and they didn’t have Emersen Cyza. Cyza’s kill from the middle gave the sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney an...
UNK linebacker Willie Fair moves from coaching staff to playing field
KEARNEY — Willie Fair’s football story has some twists and turns resulting in his University of Nebraska at Kearney teammates calling him “Coach.” For good reason because a year ago, he was their coach. Fair’s college career started in 2015 at Azusa Pacific in California. There,...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
Hundreds of high schoolers learn about health care careers during UNK event
KEARNEY — More than 300 students from 54 different high schools gathered Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and they all have one thing in common. They’re interested in health care careers. Joined by an additional 150 current UNK students, these future doctors, dentists, nurses, physical...
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
