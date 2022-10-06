Mila Kunis reveals why her family doesn’t shut the bathroom door at home

Mila Kunis has revealed why her family never close the bathroom door in their household .

The 39-year-old actor opened up about her home life with husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, during a recent interview with E! News . She shared how “doors are always open in [their] house”, including the one for the bathroom, which has helped her family normalise all types of “bodily functions”.

“We have no closed doors in our house and that includes the bathroom,” Kunis said. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

The Black Swan star acknowledged that she was once surprised by her family’s routine, adding: “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

She also confessed that even at times when she did close the bathroom door, “it never made a difference,” as her family would continue knocking on it “every two seconds”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,’” she continued.

This wasn’t the first time that Kunis discussed her children’s daily bathroom habits. In July 2021, she and Kutcher sparked mixed reactions after an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast , where they revealed that they only bathe their children “when you can see dirt on them”.

During the conversation, the That’s 70’s Show star detailed her own cleaning habits, as a child, before noting that when her children were newborns, she “didn’t wash them every day”.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” she explained. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

In September 2021, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Kunis addressed the online debate about her children’s hygiene and how critics claimed that she and Kutcher “don’t bathe [their] children very often and/[themselves] ourselves”. After shutting that rumour down, she noted how there is some form of water that her children touch “every day”.

“I mean, I shower, Ellen,” she said. “The kids – there’s a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s Covid. We didn’t leave the house. Who cares?”