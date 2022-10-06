ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mila Kunis reveals why her family doesn’t shut the bathroom door at home

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5wWI_0iGoLRpX00

Mila Kunis has revealed why her family never close the bathroom door in their household .

The 39-year-old actor opened up about her home life with husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, during a recent interview with E! News . She shared how “doors are always open in [their] house”, including the one for the bathroom, which has helped her family normalise all types of “bodily functions”.

“We have no closed doors in our house and that includes the bathroom,” Kunis said. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

The Black Swan star acknowledged that she was once surprised by her family’s routine, adding: “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

She also confessed that even at times when she did close the bathroom door, “it never made a difference,” as her family would continue knocking on it “every two seconds”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,’” she continued.

This wasn’t the first time that Kunis discussed her children’s daily bathroom habits. In July 2021, she and Kutcher sparked mixed reactions after an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast , where they revealed that they only bathe their children “when you can see dirt on them”.

During the conversation, the That’s 70’s Show star detailed her own cleaning habits, as a child, before noting that when her children were newborns, she “didn’t wash them every day”.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” she explained. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

In September 2021, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Kunis addressed the online debate about her children’s hygiene and how critics claimed that she and Kutcher “don’t bathe [their] children very often and/[themselves] ourselves”. After shutting that rumour down, she noted how there is some form of water that her children touch “every day”.

“I mean, I shower, Ellen,” she said. “The kids – there’s a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s Covid. We didn’t leave the house. Who cares?”

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

875K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy