Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
Top 10 things To Do According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau
I've known for years that Abilene is a sweet spot in Texas. So much so that George Hamilton-IV wrote and sang a song about Abilene Texas, and yes George was singing about Abilene, Texas because on the same album the next song was titled West Texas Highway. That settled the video is included below, enjoy.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
Peppa Pig’s Exciting Adventure Is Coming to Abilene This Holiday Season
Moms, Dads get ready because the kids are gonna be asking about going to see Peppa Pig Live. Peppa pig is bringing her holiday adventure to the Big Country at the Abilene Convention Center. The adventure begins on Thursday, November 17th, and tickets for this family-friendly musical experience go on sale Friday, September 16th.
Abilene’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off is Back
While macaroni and cheese is not my personal favorite it's been a staple and a life-or-death favorite with all my eight children for the last 45 years at my house. So, it's not surprising to me that there is a macaroni and cheese cook-off that takes place right here in Abilene every year.
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges
It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
An Abilene Native Serves in the Navy at the Stennis Space Center
Every person that is serving in the United States Navy whether here in America or around the globe got their start from somewhere. I know this very well because my son Christopher has been in the United States Navy now going on 11 years, and yes I am a very proud father.
This Halloween Take the Extra Steps to Ensure Your Families Safety
The City of Abilene does not have any set guidelines currently on where, or when we can trick or treat on Halloween. Some City and county officials advise that trick or treating should be done between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Halloween day only. That said, here are some...
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
Abilene Listeners Sound Off on Absolute Worst Roads in Town
One of the longest-running jokes is about how bad the roads are in Abilene. The city had squandered money set aside for road repair, and then went on to tax us more for the same repairs, but Abilenians aren't happy with the current progress. So, we took to social media...
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
