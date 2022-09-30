ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEAN 105

A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd

Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KEAN 105

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
KEAN 105

Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges

It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Volunteers#Comedy#Performing#Musical Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KEAN 105

Abilene Listeners Sound Off on Absolute Worst Roads in Town

One of the longest-running jokes is about how bad the roads are in Abilene. The city had squandered money set aside for road repair, and then went on to tax us more for the same repairs, but Abilenians aren't happy with the current progress. So, we took to social media...
KEAN 105

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy