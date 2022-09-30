Russian Consulate Vandalized with Red Paint as Putin Declares Annexation

The Russian Consulate located in New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan was vandalized with red paint overnight, local police said Friday, in an act that comes as Russia has formally announced the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Newsweek that just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call about paint that had been sprayed on the facade of the consulate located on 91st Street.

"Upon arrival, officers observed red paint sprayed on the facade of the Russian Consulate building. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police said that the vandalization "has been deemed a possible bias incident."

Bill Tompkins

Images of the consulate on social media showed the building covered in red paint.

"The Russian Consulate building in New York City was vandalized with red spray paint in the early hours of Friday," Getty Images photojournalist Michael M. Santiago wrote, sharing several images of the outside of the consulate Friday morning.

The front door and ground at the entrance of the building can be seen covered in red paint. Paint is sprayed over walls, windows and part of an awning at the consulate's entrance. A plaque near the door is also totally covered in paint.

The incident was first reported by local news outlets including UpperEastSite and Patch.

The vandalization of the consulate comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the illegal annexation of four occupied territories in Ukraine—where there have been referendum votes to join Russia—in a speech on Friday. These regions include the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia.

The results of the referendum votes were blasted by the Ukrainian foreign ministry, which called them a "propaganda show" this week.

"Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. "Such actions severely violate the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as norms of international law and Russia's international obligations."

In a separate incident in February, the word "murder" was spray painted on the sidewalk outside of the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., news station WUSA reported. One person was arrested in connection with the vandalism.

Also, in May, Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, was hit with red paint as part of a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The incident took place during Russia's annual Victory Day event commemorating the end of World War II.

Update 09/30/2022, 12:15 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.