Trial for pair accused of ‘plot’ to destroy 5G mast
Two suspected right-wing extremists accused of plotting to destroy a 5G mast will go on trial in the spring.
Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson , both 59, are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May 13 and June 20 this year.
Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York , is also charged with publishing a statement on Telegram encouraging the preparation of acts of terror between June last year and June this year.
Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield , is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act and three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication on Telegram.
Documents he is alleged to have possessed include some about firearms and a publication entitled How To Become An Assassin.
The defendants were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).
On Friday, Reynolds appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.
Representing himself in court, he spoke to confirm his identity by video link from Leeds prison.
Reptile owner Grayson was not produced from custody but was represented by a barrister.
Mr Justice Sweeney said the earliest available trial date at Leeds Crown Court was April 24 next year.
He also fixed a plea-and-case-management hearing for January 27.
Comments / 0