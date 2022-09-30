ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial for pair accused of ‘plot’ to destroy 5G mast

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Two suspected right-wing extremists accused of plotting to destroy a 5G mast will go on trial in the spring.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson , both 59, are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May 13 and June 20 this year.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York , is also charged with publishing a statement on Telegram encouraging the preparation of acts of terror between June last year and June this year.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield , is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act and three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication on Telegram.

Documents he is alleged to have possessed include some about firearms and a publication entitled How To Become An Assassin.

The defendants were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

On Friday, Reynolds appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.

Representing himself in court, he spoke to confirm his identity by video link from Leeds prison.

Reptile owner Grayson was not produced from custody but was represented by a barrister.

Mr Justice Sweeney said the earliest available trial date at Leeds Crown Court was April 24 next year.

He also fixed a plea-and-case-management hearing for January 27.

