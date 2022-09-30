Alexandria, VA – Lavish flower arrangements highlighted the American Horticultural Society’s 100th Anniversary Gala at River Farm on September 17. Under a gigantic tent that held what AHS said was the “largest crowd ever” at one of their galas, members and guests mingled, dined, and heard from AHS President and CEO Suzanne Laporte, gala co-chairs Jane Diamantis and Laura Dowling, with special remarks from former AHS President Katy Moss Warner. Award winners Carolyne Rohm, honorary chair and recipient of the AHS National Achievement Award, and Bart O’Brien, recipient of the AHS Liberty Hyde Billy Award, were honored in absentia. AHS was honored with proclamations from Supervisor Dan Storck and from the Virginia Senate, presented by State Senator Scott Surovell.

