Read full article on original website
Related
thezebra.org
Alexandria Fire Stations Open to the Public Oct. 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), all Alexandria Fire Stations will be open to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this free event, each station will open its doors to the community, providing family-friendly activities, station and fire apparatus tours and fire prevention information and materials. Personnel at each station will be available to answer questions about their facilities, equipment, and the Fire Department.
thezebra.org
Come On, Alexandria! Volunteer!
Alexandria, VA – Being an engaged community is not only important to those who will be helped, it also benefits the person providing the service. Volunteering provides physical and mental rewards. It reduces stress, and experts report that focusing on someone other than yourself interrupts the usual tension-producing patterns. It makes you healthier. Moods and emotions, like optimism, joy, and control over one’s fate, strengthen the immune system.
thezebra.org
Canal Center Plaza, the Center of the Neighborhood
Alexandria, VA – Old Town North, home to the City of Alexandria’s burgeoning Arts and Cultural District and the Parker-Gray Historic District, is the perfect place to explore the area’s history at the Lee-Fendall House Museum and Garden. But as the Parker-Gray Historic District continues to evolve, it is also becoming the perfect place to explore public art at Muse and Venue and enjoy public events at Canal Center alongside that history.
thezebra.org
Celebrating AHS’s 100 Years at a River Farm Gala
Alexandria, VA – Lavish flower arrangements highlighted the American Horticultural Society’s 100th Anniversary Gala at River Farm on September 17. Under a gigantic tent that held what AHS said was the “largest crowd ever” at one of their galas, members and guests mingled, dined, and heard from AHS President and CEO Suzanne Laporte, gala co-chairs Jane Diamantis and Laura Dowling, with special remarks from former AHS President Katy Moss Warner. Award winners Carolyne Rohm, honorary chair and recipient of the AHS National Achievement Award, and Bart O’Brien, recipient of the AHS Liberty Hyde Billy Award, were honored in absentia. AHS was honored with proclamations from Supervisor Dan Storck and from the Virginia Senate, presented by State Senator Scott Surovell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
thezebra.org
Campagna Center Getting Major Facelift
Alexandria, VA – The Campagna Center, at 418 S. Washington Street, is about to get underway on significant renovations. Built in 1888, the structure was once part of the Alexandria City Public Schools system as a school and later as administrative offices. It was converted into office space in 1981 and was purchased by local child education nonprofit Campagna Center in 1993.
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!
Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
thezebra.org
Art Newz & Eventz In Alexandria for October
Alexandria, VA – *The Art League at the Torpedo Factory (105 N. Union Street at the City Dock) Craft. Brew. Coffeehouse. (Saturday, October 15, 10:30 am to noon) Start your day with a creative jolt! Sip a delicious coffee from artisanal coffee roaster Misha’s Coffee while making a beautiful artwork to take home. The craft activity will be a decoupage apothecary jar. Craft. Brew. takes place at The Art League Gallery inside the Torpedo Factory Art Center. Tickets include one coffee beverage and all crafting materials. Ages 15+. Masks are recommended when not consuming your beverage. Tickets are $12; go to www.eventbrite.com and search Craft. Brew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
thezebra.org
Old Town North Loves Its Pets
Alexandria, VA – Throughout October, dog and cat friendly events throughout the city will celebrate Alexandrians’ love for their four-legged friends. Old Town North is no exception. October 1-31, the Old Town North Community Partnership (OTNCP) presents the annual Dogtoberfest, a celebration of all things dog and cat.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
thezebra.org
Veteran-Focused Nonprofit Cook for Vets Needs Volunteers
Alexandria, VA – LJ Raspler resigned from teaching in 2019. An energetic woman with a passion for inspiring change, Raspler needed a new outlet for that energy. So she started a new nonprofit: Cook for Vets. Following her retirement from teaching, she embarked on personal development/transformation programs, aligned with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezebra.org
By Land or By Sea, Dig a Little Deeper This Month
Alexandria, VA – Alexandria may be the only city with an on-call archeologist: Alexandria Archeology. This group of local experts and volunteers has been digging up Alexandria’s past since 1975. Whether a privy or a sunken ship hull, Alexandria Archeology will dig it up and help you dig deeper into its history.
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting
A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
sungazette.news
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
WJLA
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
Comments / 1