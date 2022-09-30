ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Global first’ ruling that online content contributed to Molly Russell’s death

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXHzf_0iGoKH8s00

A senior coroner’s conclusion that schoolgirl Molly Russell died while suffering from the “negative effects of online content” has been hailed the first of its type.

Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the teenager on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see”.

Head of child safety online policy at the children’s charity the NSPCC , Andrew Burrows, said it was the “first time globally it has been ruled that content a child was allowed and encouraged to see by tech companies contributed to their death”.

Molly’s father Ian Russell said he hoped the conclusion would be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change” and asked Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg to “just listen… and then do something about it”.

Welling up as he ended proceedings at a press conference in Barnet, north London, on Friday, Mr Russell’s voice broke as he said: “Thank you, Molly, for being my daughter. Thank you.”

Concluding it would not be “safe” to rule the cause of Molly’s death as suicide, Mr Walker said the teenager “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”.

At North London Coroner’s Court, he said: “At the time that these sites were viewed by Molly, some of these sites were not safe as they allowed access to adult content that should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see.

“The way that the platforms operated meant that Molly had access to images, video clips and text concerning or concerned with self-harm, suicide or that were otherwise negative or depressing in nature.

“The platform operated in such a way using algorithms as to result, in some circumstances, of binge periods of images, video clips and text – some of which were selected and provided without Molly requesting them.

“These binge periods, if involving this content, are likely to have had a negative effect on Molly.”

The inquest was told Molly accessed material from the “ghetto of the online world” before her death in November 2017, with her family arguing sites such as Pinterest and Instagram recommended accounts or posts that “promoted” suicide and self-harm.

At the time that these sites were viewed by Molly, some of these sites were not safe as they allowed access to adult content that should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see

Senior coroner Andrew Walker

Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone said she believed posts seen by Molly, which her family say “encouraged” suicide, were safe.

Pinterest’s Judson Hoffman told the inquest the site was “not safe” when Molly used it.

Speaking after the conclusion of the inquest, Mr Burrows said: “This is social media’s big tobacco moment.

“For the first time globally it has been ruled that content a child was allowed and encouraged to see by tech companies contributed to their death.

“The world will be watching their response.”

Cross-bench peer and internet safety campaigner Baroness Beeban Kidron said she would be bring forward “an amendment to the Online Safety Bill in the House of Lords that seeks to make it easier for bereaved parents to access information from social media companies.”

For the first time globally it has been ruled that content a child was allowed and encouraged to see by tech companies contributed to their death

Andrew Burrows, NSPCC

Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said the inquest had “shown the horrific failure of social media platforms to put the welfare of children first.”

Shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell said it was a “scandal that just as the coroner is announcing that harmful social media content contributed to Molly Russell’s death, the Government is looking to water down the Online Safety Bill”.

Online safety campaigners at the children’s charity NSPCC said Molly died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” and it should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”.

Out of 16,300 posts that Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six months before her death, 2,100 were related to depression, self-harm or suicide, the inquest was told.

The court was played 17 clips the teenager viewed on the site – prompting “the greatest of warning” from the coroner.

The inquest also heard details of emails sent to Molly by Pinterest, with headings such as “10 depression pins you might like” and “new ideas for you in depression”.

Continuing his conclusions, Mr Walker said: “Other content sought to isolate and discourage discussion with those who may have been able to help.

“In some cases, the content was particularly graphic, tending to portray self-harm and suicide as an inevitable consequence of a condition that could not be recovered from.

“The sites normalised her condition, focusing on a limited and irrational view without any counterbalance of normality.

“It is likely that the above material viewed by Molly, already suffering with a depressive illness and vulnerable due to her age, affected her mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way.”

The coroner said on Thursday that he intends to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) notice, which will recommend action on how to stop a repeat of the Molly Russell case.

The Russell family’s lawyer, Oliver Sanders KC, asked the coroner to send the PFD to Instagram, Pinterest, media regulator Ofcom and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

A spokeswoman for Meta said in a statement following the conclusion that the company is “committed to ensuring that Instagram is a positive experience for everyone, particularly teenagers” and would “carefully consider the coroner’s full report when he provides it”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Molly Russell died from ‘self-harm after suffering depression and negative impact of social media’

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell made a direct appeal to Meta to stop publishing a “demented trail of life-sucking content” after a coroner ruled the “negative effects of online content” had contributed to her death.Ian Russell said he hoped the the coroner’s conclusions would be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”.He said his message to Instagram – and Facebook – boss Mark Zuckerberg was simpy “to listen... and then do something about it.”Molly, from Harrow in northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Coroner Andrew Walker said the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Prince of Wales says ‘no one should have to endure’ ordeal of Molly Russell’s family

The Prince of Wales has said that “no parent should ever have to endure” what Molly Russell’s family have been through following the conclusion of her inquest. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly had died while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. In a message of condolence to Molly’s family, Prince William said: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. “They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”Molly took her own life in 2017 after looking at content related to suicide, depression and anxiety online. Coroner Walker said that the images she viewed “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.”More to follow... Read More Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time as royals return to dutyOnline Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest‘Global first’ ruling that online content contributed to Molly Russell’s death
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released

A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Michelle Donelan
The Independent

Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after first major reversal as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has made her first major U-turn as Prime Minister after it was announced the government would not press ahead with its plan to abolish the top rate of tax for the rich.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the about-face on 3 October following a backlash, the threat of a backbench Tory rebellion and a cantankerous opening day at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Mr Kwarteng said the policy had been axed because it had become a ‘distraction’ to what he said was otherwise a growth plan that would build “a more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call issued for information about Tim Westwood’s time at BBC

A call has been issued for evidence about what was known about Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time at the BBC.Gemma White, the barrister leading the investigation into the former hip hop DJ, who has been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women, is urging people with information about his time at the broadcaster to come forward.She was appointed by the BBC Board in August to lead an independent review after an internal investigation found the corporation should have further explored issues raised at the time.Westwood, who left the BBC in 2013 after nearly two decades, also stepped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Princess Royal named patron of group working to commemorate athlete Eric Liddell

The Princess Royal has been announced as the patron of an organisation working to commemorate the achievements of the “inspiring” runner whose story was told in the film Chariots Of Fire.The Eric Liddell 100 has been established to ensure the “remarkable story” of the former sprinter, rugby player and missionary can be told to future generations.With events being planned for 2024, 100 years on from Liddell’s record-breaking victory in the 400 metres at the Paris Olympics, the group brings together leading figures from the worlds of sport, the arts, education, and business.Anne is a patron of The Eric Liddle 100,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liz Truss U-turns: All the times her policies have been ‘misinterpreted’ - OLD

Liz Truss's team has again claimed her policies have been "misinterpreted", opening the doors to another U-turn. The Tory leadership favourite has form, with a theme that policies are put forward and then ditched after their implications become clear.Ms Truss has been called out for flip-flopping on a range of policies from Brexit to abolishing the monarchy. Here we take a closer look at where she stands.'Handouts' to address the cost of livingThe latest U-turn comes after Ms Truss said she would not be giving people "handouts" to help with soaring energy bills.She said she would try to help families,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Nspcc
The Independent

UK will push to keep internet ‘free and open’ after joining UN telecoms council

The UK will use its new position on the governing council of a United Nations agency for telecoms to protect a “free and fair” internet, the Government’s tech minister has said.After winning a seat on the council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Damian Collins said the UK would use the seat to “close the divide between those cut off from technology and those in the digital fast lane”.The ITU oversees the global allocation of spectrum – the radio waves used to send and receive information – as well as the network of satellites used to power communication via mobile...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Woman who ditched ‘toxic dating habits’ hopes to inspire others

A woman has explained why she ditched “toxic dating habits” to find love through so-called “intentional dating”.Louise Rumball, 32, experienced real heartbreak for the first time at the age of 31 when she was dumped by her partner of one year in December 2020.She embarked then on a journey of self-discovery and decided to start therapy. Her therapist taught her how to “intentionally date”, which meant she had to be clear about what she wanted with someone from the very first date.She also learned how to stop repeating negative patterns which would lead to heartbreak and rejection.Her psychologist, Dr...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Charles hailed as ‘people’s King’ at first official reception as monarch

Charles has been hailed as the “people’s King” at his first official reception as monarch, which saw hundreds of people pack into Holyroodhouse.The King and the Queen Consort met around 300 members of the British south-east Asian community at a reception in Edinburgh on Monday.Shahid Khan – a DJ better known as Naughty Boy, who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year – was one of the first guests to meet the King in the palace’s Great Gallery.He labelled Charles the “people’s King” after their conversation which touched on Khan’s 68-year-old mother Zahida.“My mum’s in hospital at the moment...
U.K.
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng appears on University Challenge in resurfaced clip

Kwasi Kwarteng was once part of a Cambridge University team who won University Challenge back in 1995.The chancellor, who today (3 October) announced a U-turn on the controversial abolishment of the 45p tax rate, made his first television appearance as a contestant for Trinity College.Mr Kwarteng, then 19, came under pressure from legendary host Jeremy Paxman - swearing twice on the programme.As contestants were asked who wrote the book Travels With My Donkey Kwarteng said: "Oh f**k, I’ve forgotten," before repeating the profanity.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More How Kwasi Kwarteng’s 'mini-budget’ has had a big impactKwasi Kwarteng announces U-turn on 45p tax cut as Tory rebellion growsKwarteng admits attending champagne party after Budget ‘wasn’t best day to go’
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Sue Barker wishes her A Question of Sport departure was ‘handled better’ by BBC

Sue Barker has said she “regrets” the manner in which her tenure hosting A Question of Sport came to an end in 2021.The former professional tennis player and broadcaster began presenting the show in 1997.In September 2020, it was announced that Ms Barker would be leaving the programme.It was later announced that Paddy McGuinness would be her replacement."I don’t mind being replaced... That happens... I think we regret the way it was handled...I think the BBC could have handled it better," Ms Barker said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sky Sports presenters caught by sprinklers while discussing Manchester derby with GuardiolaSacheen Littlefeather: Actress who rejected Oscar for Marlon Brando diesSNL parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad
TENNIS
The Independent

Liz Truss asked if she ‘enjoys chaos’ during frosty TV interview

Liz Truss was asked if she “enjoys chaos” during a frosty TV interview.The prime minister sat down with STV to discuss the government’s response to the cost of living crisis, hours before Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, announced a major U-turn on tax rate plans.“Prime minister, do you enjoy chaos,” reporter Kathryn Samson asked, before clarifying her question.“Do you think for many Scottish voters, the first few weeks of your time in office has been chaotic, it’s felt like you don’t have a plan, that you’re out of control?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss says scrapping of 45p tax for wealthiest is to tackle high energy bills‘Have you considered resigning?’: Kwasi Kwarteng grilled over 45p tax rate cutLiz Truss silent after BBC reporter asks how many people voted for mini-Budget
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

EU and UK officials offer warm words ahead of Northern Ireland Protocol talks

UK and EU officials have signalled they are willing to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.European Commission (EC) spokesman Daniel Ferrie confirmed the two sides will meet this week for technical level talks, adding the EU will approach them “constructively” and it remains “committed to finding joint solutions”.New Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker also insisted he is “convinced” London and Brussels can “get a deal which works for everyone” if they enter talks without pre-conditions and “together in a spirit of goodwill”.Mr Baker, a strident Brexit supporter, said he is happy to eat humble pie in a bid...
POLITICS
The Independent

British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands more women than men prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs ‘harder to come off than heroin’

Hundreds of thousands more women than men have been prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs which experts warn are harder to come off than heroin, The Independent can reveal.New information obtained under freedom of information (FoI) laws shows women in England were 59 per cent more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines - better known by the brand names of Valium, Xanax and Temazapam - than men between January 2017 and December 2021.The exclusive data shows 1,661,178 men were prescribed benzodiazepines, while 2,641,656 women were given prescriptions for these tranquilliser drugs in this period.Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia - with...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy