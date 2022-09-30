Man Trying To Walk a Dog for the First Time Goes Viral: 'I Cried Tears'

A video of a man allegedly walking a dog for the first time has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 1.1 million views and more than 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

The clip shared by TikTok user @nadineandmissy shows a man being awkwardly hurried along while taking a Cavachon puppy dog, a crossbreed between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a bichon frise, for a walk. The footage was overlaid with a message that said: "When you have never walked a dog before."

The video was also shared with a caption that reads: "First time walking a dog! I shouldn't laugh but I cried tears watching my Aunties fella walk Missy yesterday [crying laughing face emoji] #itgetsbetter #walkingmydog #familyvisit #donegallife #fypシ #cavachonpuppy."

A stock image of a dog holding a circular toy in its mouth, attached to a leash held by a person. A post about a man allegedly on his first-ever dog walk has gone viral on TikTok. iStock/Getty Images Plus

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains operating over 1,000 animal hospitals, veterinarians Dr. Krista Williams and Dr. Lynn Buzhardt said sometimes walking a dog can be appear to be "more chaotic than calming, with the dog tugging fitfully on the leash as the owner stumbles and struggles to gain control."

"If you are not properly prepared, walking your dog might not be a 'walk in the park,'" they noted.

To ensure you have good control over your dog while on a walk, the veterinarians advised it's important to have a sturdy leash that's four to six feet long and attached to a well-fitting collar or harness. The leash should be wrapped around your palm so that it does not slip out of your hand.

@nadineandmissy First time walking a dog! I shouldn’t laugh but I cried tears watching my Aunties fella walk Missy yesterday 🤣 #itgetsbetter #walkingmydog #familyvisit #donegallife #fypシ #cavachonpuppy ♬ Funny Laugh Of Loud (Voice Mix) - Wheezy

Williams and Buzhardt said: "Retractable leashes are made to give dogs a little extra freedom and privacy when on potty walks but are not the best restraint for exercising.

"A short leash is always a safe bet and facilitates a quick retreat in case you are approached by something that is not so friendly, like a loose dog, porcupine, skunk, or other wildlife."

Regular physical activity is "integral" for health promotion and disease treatment in both people and animals, noted a December 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Veterinary Research.

The study stated that in dogs, physical activity and appropriate weight management are "known to increase lifespan, improve quality of life, and reduce the incidence, severity, and clinical symptoms of osteoarthritis."

The latest video has seen several TikTokers in stitches.

In a comment that got 1,205 likes, user CherryOnTopNailArtClub simply said: "Dying," alongside emojis of a grinning face, face laughing with eyes closed and face crying floods of tears.

User Mackenzie wrote: "THE NERVOUS RUN [emoji of a face crying floods of tears]," to which the original poster said: "Bless him, he has never even played with a dog before... [face with eyes widened emoji]."

In a comment that got 1,334 likes, user mcdingledongs wrote: "bro the dog is walking him," to which the OP said "Accurate [grinning face with teeth showing emoji]."

User The Wild Atlantic Traveller wrote: "Absolutely love this. Poor Alan [crying laughing emoji]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. The latest viral video has not been independently verified.

