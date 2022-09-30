ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks

After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing

While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin

In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice

With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
