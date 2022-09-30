ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

River Valley High School football team acted out slave auction

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of a Yuba City high school acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said.

Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Thursday of the River Valley High School football team members acting out a slave action.

The superintendent said said it was a “reprehensible act” and that the football team has forfeited this week’s game.

Yesterday, District and site administration received a copy of a recording of River Valley High School football team members acting out a reprehensible act of a slave auction.  The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent time contemplating this terrible act without the slightest regard that this action is hateful and hurtful.  They may argue that it was a joke, and they intended no harm, but the fact is that this is not only harmful, it is disgraceful.  At this time, we are investigating the situation to determine which players were involved and to offer our support and sincere regard for the humiliation and anger that this must be causing.  This week’s game against Woodcreek has been forfeited, and we will be working with our administrators and coaches to address the training that our athletic team requires in order to act with character and dignity at all times.

Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi
Sacramento State addressing anti-Semitic graffiti on campus

The commissioner for the Sac-Joaquin Section of the California Interscholastic Federation also released a statement calling the incident “unfortunate.”

Last night we were notified by a representative from the Yuba City Unified School District of situation involving the RVHS football program; this is truly an unfortunate incident and the CIF-SJS is providing whatever support RVHS/YCUSD needs.

California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section commisioner Michael S. Garrison

Gabe N Maxine Rodriguez
2d ago

another racist act from this county.. these kids are products of their parents which stem from their grandparents. disgusting.

