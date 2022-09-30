Read full article on original website
Related
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?
Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
catchitkansas.com
Great Bend makes it three-straight with OT road win
DODGE CITY, Kan. - A touchdown called back on a penalty early in the game. Two fourth-down conversions allowed with a tied score late in the fourth quarter. A few things did not go Great Bend’s way Friday night in Dodge City. But the second half did. The Panthers scored 21 unanswered points, overcoming a 14-0 deficit to beat the Red Demons 21-14 in overtime. After a 19-game losing streak, Great Bend has now won three in a row.
Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening.
Both Kansas high school football coaches react to Andale winning game by 108-0 score
“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
KWCH.com
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An email to News 12 from a Wichita North High School student expresses concerns and frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago. It has us reaching out to the district to learn what steps have been taken in the two weeks since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday led to two more crashes.
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured
A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
classiccountry1070.com
Fire burns area southeast of Wichita
Sedgwick County fire crews were busy battling a large grass fire that damaged several outbuildings Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 5900 block of South 107th Street East, southwest of the intersection of 55th Street South and Greenwich Road. The fire burned almost 15 acres and three or four outbuildings were damaged.
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
KWCH.com
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night update: An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbors and family members are now trying to piece together the tragedy. “It’s a total loss,” said Isaiah Taylor, whose first and...
Comments / 0