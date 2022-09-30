ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
ANDALE, KS
catchitkansas.com

Great Bend makes it three-straight with OT road win

DODGE CITY, Kan. - A touchdown called back on a penalty early in the game. Two fourth-down conversions allowed with a tied score late in the fourth quarter. A few things did not go Great Bend’s way Friday night in Dodge City. But the second half did. The Panthers scored 21 unanswered points, overcoming a 14-0 deficit to beat the Red Demons 21-14 in overtime. After a 19-game losing streak, Great Bend has now won three in a row.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured

A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Fire burns area southeast of Wichita

Sedgwick County fire crews were busy battling a large grass fire that damaged several outbuildings Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 5900 block of South 107th Street East, southwest of the intersection of 55th Street South and Greenwich Road. The fire burned almost 15 acres and three or four outbuildings were damaged.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night update: An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbors and family members are now trying to piece together the tragedy. “It’s a total loss,” said Isaiah Taylor, whose first and...
ANDOVER, KS

