ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Palmer man wins Lucky for Life grand prize ticket

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfEAI_0iGoJWAk00

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lucky for Life grand prize winning ticket was sold at a package store in Palmer.

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots each over $300 million

The $25,000 a year for life grand prize was claimed on Friday, September 16th by Joppu Lukose of Palmer. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers on his Quic Pic of the drawing that took place on September 13th. Joppu chose the cash option for its winnings, and they received a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

12-15-28-29-48
Lucky Ball: 4

Massachusetts State Lottery Lucky for Life 9/13/22 winning numbers

The winning ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer & Wine located at 1478 N. Main St. in Palmer. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are seven nights a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs. Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement. Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
westernmassnews.com

Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting day for hockey fans in Westfield as the First Annual Hocktober Fest was held Saturday afternoon. It featured lots of local vendors, live entertainment, and food. The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’

Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucky For Life#Quic Pic#Luke S Beer Wine#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

TJO hosts ‘Ride Like An Animal’ fundraising event

Finding animals a home is a full time job at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield. The staff provides care and treatment for pets until the day of their adoption. But, Saturday the focus was on raising money to help cover the costs of care and feeding the animals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy