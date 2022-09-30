Read full article on original website
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early this morning. This happened just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking Saturday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. two miles south of Anadarko in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 58-year-old Charles Tustison headed southbound on foot on the same...
1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash
One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
Police release victim’s names from morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a man with connection to a murder that happened on Saturday. 23-year-old Adan Chavez is wanted for the shooting death of 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, according to WFPD officials. Police said they were called to a parking lot...
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
Firefighters respond to a fire near downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown. Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.
No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
WFPD investigate city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, October 01, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.
One dead in shooting on city’s north side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side. According to preliminary reports, shortly before 5 p.m., Saturday, October 01, a male victim was shot in an alleyway behind a business on North Eighth Street. Police setup a crime scene area and were talking to possible witnesses.
NTSB: Crash victim turned down offer from plane’s seller to practice takeoffs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The preliminary report is released on the fatal plane crash last month at the Wichita Valley Airport, and initial inspections did not uncover any possible mechanical malfunctions that could have caused the crash. The crash at takeoff of the home-built, single-engine, two-seat Smyth Sidewinder killed...
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday at the Red River Thunder Air Show. “I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so...
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
