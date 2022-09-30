Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Related
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
WGME
Calm after the storm: Rainbows popping up after Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
(WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop up across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the South Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after it made its way through South Carolina's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire fall foliage bucketlist
On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Ticks, Burns, and Electricity
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk about prescribed burns, tick tracking, and electricity rates. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/executive-council-approves-60000-to-track-ticks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/09/27/burning-for-good-how-new-hampshire-ecosystems-benefit-from-prescribed-burns/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/unitil-requests-electric-price-increase/
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
wabi.tv
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
New Hampshire Company Makes History in Its Role With NASA
Standing O and kudos to this well-deserved shoutout! NASA is in the news pretty consistently. Maybe they have a new PR person, who knows, but we're hearing so much about their advances and missions, and often in language we can understand. Are you ready for this? In case you didn't...
Boston Globe
Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair
The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant...
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Comments / 0