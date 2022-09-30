ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dodge Hellcat seized in high-speed chase becomes police cruiser

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — A car with a powerful engine used for joyriding will now be used for patrolling the streets.

The Texas Department of Public Safety debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet in a Facebook post. The department now boasts a 1,080 horsepower Dodge Hellcat in its collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcdEN_0iGoJHB500

Photos accompanying the post show the Hellcat’s trademark logo on the car’s grill, with the paint and lights indicating a police car added to the vehicle’s exterior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27STfv_0iGoJHB500

The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seized in April 2021 after a chase that reached speeds of 160 mph, KRTK reported. The driver was arrested after running out of fuel.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony evading and faced other charges after officers found a loaded Glock 22, .40-caliber pistol in the front passenger seat, KPRC reported.

In the Facebook post, police said the “fast & devilish-looking car” was awarded to the department by a judge in the case.

A used 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has an estimated value between $64,000 and $72,771, according to Edmunds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy