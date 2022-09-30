ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Powell man charged after school threat

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrv1y_0iGoJ7R400

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.

On Monday, First Baptist Academy in Powell was placed in a hard lockdown according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. At that point, KCSO said that one person was in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opuXg_0iGoJ7R400
Joshua Stephens (KCSO)

According to the general sessions docket, around 1 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the school, where staff said they had received several threatening emails and at least one phone call from Joshua Zachery Stephens , 40, of Powell.

KPD: I-75 speeding stop ends with over 450 grams of heroin, fentanyl found

Stevens has been charged with harassment according to the docket.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to commend the swift response by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Detectives, and Chiefs, who worked diligently to ensure the safety of the students and faculty at FBA. He also wants to thank school officials for their assistance and cooperation throughout the afternoon.” KCSO said.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

Stephens is scheduled to be in court for this charge on October 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged after police say he hit a Knoxville Police Department cruiser on I-40 East early morning Sunday. Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI, and other charges, after crashing into an unoccupied police cruiser on I-40 near Lovell Road around 1 a.m., according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Powell, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TN
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#First Baptist Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Bear cub recovering after rescue by Appalachian bear …. KCSO K-9 Argo recovering after surgery to remove …. Former Knoxville Marine imprisoned in Venezuela returning …. Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave. Knox Pridefest...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville shooting

Knoxville Police say teen detained at a shooting scene is the only suspect in the fatal shooting. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Tennessee Treasures: Birthplace of Davy Crockett. Around the State on The Seven – WATE 6 News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy