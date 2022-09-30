Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a lot to prepare for and keep up with when it comes to storms and hurricanes.
As Eastern North Carolina watches and waits for what tropical system Ian will do, there are some helpful links to check out and keep handy for everything from power outages to road conditions and more.
Power Outages, electric company websites
School closings, business updates
Current driving conditions
Road hazards
Current weather conditions
