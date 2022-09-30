ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a lot to prepare for and keep up with when it comes to storms and hurricanes.

As Eastern North Carolina watches and waits for what tropical system Ian will do, there are some helpful links to check out and keep handy for everything from power outages to road conditions and more.

Power Outages, electric company websites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjibJ_0iGoJ4mt00

=====

School closings, business updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075XuR_0iGoJ4mt00
(WNCT photo)

=====

Current driving conditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERmOG_0iGoJ4mt00
(Getty Images)

=====

Road hazards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkCpp_0iGoJ4mt00
(AP photo)

=====

Current weather conditions

Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC…
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

