Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a lot to prepare for and keep up with when it comes to storms and hurricanes.

As Eastern North Carolina watches and waits for what tropical system Ian will do, there are some helpful links to check out and keep handy for everything from power outages to road conditions and more.

=====

=====

=====

=====

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.