Shoppers Say This Clean-Ingredient Skin Balm Is a ‘2-Day Miracle’ Worker for Dry, Chapped Skin

I love the change of seasons because I get to wear all my cute jackets and hoodies again, but it also comes the challenge of dealing with dry, chapped skin from wind slapping you in the face every time you go outside. I have sensitive skin that definitely reflects what the elements throw at it, so I’m always looking for products that will soothe dry, irritated skin so it can stop the problem before it starts.

The EmBeba Rescue Balm is perfect for keeping in your bag for any unexpected skin dryness that occurs this winter, but it also works all year-round for hot weather issues like chaffing, bug bites and even sunburn. You can put it on your hands, face and even lips, depending on the need, making it the perfect travel companion and accessory to keep on-hand in your bag at all times.

EmBeba Rescue Balm

The balm is made of all-natural ingredients like calendula, which helps soften rough skin, and propolis cera, which is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that also helps heal skin reactions. The addition of St. John’s wort helps speed up the healing process for broken skin (due to wind, sunburn, etc.) and peppermint leaf helps soothe and relieve redness.

If broken or bug-bitten skin leads to pain, this formula also includes chickweed herb and arnica flower to naturally relieve pain without medications. Basically it’s an easy cure-all for all of your skin ailments in one place. Plus, it’s unscented and made without toxins, so the whole family can use it—even those with sensitive skin.

One reviewer said they love it for their kids who get irritation above their lips. “My boys always lick their lips, so the skin above their lips are always chapped,” they wrote. “We’ve tried every type of lip balm with no success. After using this for 2 days, their lips look so much better!”

RELATED: This TikTok-Viral Hack Cleans All The Hair in Your Shower ‘In 1 Swipe’—& It’s Down to $8 on Amazon

Another shopper said they love applying it before they head out the door in the winter months to protect their skin from the harsh winds. “This balm has saved me this winter on the East Coast, for both my kids and I. We slather it on lips and cheeks before going out the door every day – we keep it by the door!”

This product is so powerful, reviewers say it can clear up skin issues after just one use. Another said it’s great for even extremely dry, cracked skin. “After about a week or so my cracked fingers were totally healed,” they wrote.

With a price point of under $12 , this is an easy fix to have ready to go when the winter months hit. Buy a few and stash them all over your house and in your car to replace your chapstick. After all, this product does so much more than just heal dry lips.