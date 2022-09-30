Read full article on original website
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
kalw.org
Richmond City Council pushes back Rydin Road encampment closure
The Richmond City Council is giving residents of the local RV encampment a little more time to figure out their next steps. The camp -- originally set to close Friday -- can stay open for those at highest risk until the end of October. But some people, like Councilmember Nathaniel...
48hills.org
The news media ignore affordable housing. Plus: Taking on the Hunters Point toxics …
When the Board of Supes rejected the Environmental Impact Report for a market-rate housing development at 460 Stevenson, the local news media went crazy. The Examiner called it “absurdity.” The Chron ran repeated stories. The issue became of focus of this spring’s Assembly race, with Matt Haney using it to attack David Campos (who wasn’t even on the Board of Supes that rejected the project).
NBC Bay Area
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced to 1 Lane Overnight for 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
San Jose rent hike could push out tenants
Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
calmatters.network
City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022
Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo warned Caltrans no shelter space was available prior to homeless sweeps
VALLEJO – Days before the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) began a series of sweeps of homeless encampments in Vallejo, city officials repeatedly warned the agency that the city didn’t have any available shelter beds to accommodate those displaced, a requirement under federal law. On Friday, Deputy City...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Data shows one-fifth of SF metro area households are struggling to pay rising utility costs
These struggles didn't fall equally on all residents. Race and ethnicity, education level, income, and households with children all played a factor in higher percentages.
