Fayetteville, AR

Purina Presents: Meet Roxy in Pet of the Week

 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —  We love to help animals find loving homes in our community, and this week we’d like to introduce you to Roxy from Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas.

Roxy is a friendly two-year-old dog needing a home. She gets along with cats, and other dogs and is a great fit for any family as she is well-behaved and gentle.

Roxy is not too big but be prepared because she does think she is a lap dog. Even though she is a cuddle bug and will take the sofa over, Roxy loves to take long walks and hikes.

She’s very food motivated, making her a quick learner with the right food involved.

She does have a lot of energy. She loves to go out and see people and get out in the world.

Her one little quirk because she’s afraid of squeaky toys. So no toys with squeakers. That freaks her out.

But she does like chewing sticks or anything that’s hard that she can play with that will make her happy.

If you want to meet Roxy you can email AdoptNWA@BestFriends.org.

Washington Regional first in NWA to perform new heart valve replacement procedure

Washington Regional Medical Center recently became the first hospital in Northwest Arkansas to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) System, a minimally invasive alternative to open heart surgical aortic valve replacement.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rocket Sanders bumps into official in scary sideline collision

The second-closest way to be involved in the direct line of fire during a college football game outside of quite literally being a player on either team is to be an official. And it’s not uncommon the referees take some hits that are arguably just as bad as the ones some of those suited up for action suffer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
