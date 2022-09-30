Purina Presents: Meet Roxy in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love to help animals find loving homes in our community, and this week we’d like to introduce you to Roxy from Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas.

Roxy is a friendly two-year-old dog needing a home. She gets along with cats, and other dogs and is a great fit for any family as she is well-behaved and gentle.

Roxy is not too big but be prepared because she does think she is a lap dog. Even though she is a cuddle bug and will take the sofa over, Roxy loves to take long walks and hikes.

She’s very food motivated, making her a quick learner with the right food involved.

She does have a lot of energy. She loves to go out and see people and get out in the world.

Her one little quirk because she’s afraid of squeaky toys. So no toys with squeakers. That freaks her out.

But she does like chewing sticks or anything that’s hard that she can play with that will make her happy.

If you want to meet Roxy you can email AdoptNWA@BestFriends.org.

