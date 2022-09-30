Read full article on original website
nrcolumbus.com
Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]
Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated...
WECT
Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
nrcolumbus.com
Update: Tropical storm prep in Columbus – [free read]
Sustained winds of 20–30 mph with gusts to 50 mph and rainfall totals of 4–6 inches with localized amounts up to 8 inches are the latest forecast for Columbus County as Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian is on track to impact the region. “A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
foxwilmington.com
West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – West Columbus High School football coach La Monte Williamson told his team that practice was delayed a bit on Saturday. He said a tree fell on his mom’s house and he needed to help her for a few hours. Normally, the Vikings practice...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Tropical Storm Ian Press Release
Due to the possible incoming weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, Bladen County Government Offices will be closed today, Friday, September 30, 2022. This includes the Bladen County Solid Waste sites and transfer station. The Bladen County Emergency Operations Center is open as of 7:00 am and will remain open until...
columbuscountynews.com
Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes
Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WITN
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 1
Hurricane Ian has departed the scene … now, time for the cleanup. Rainfall totals for Bladen County will no doubt vary widely … Power companies reported over 358,000 outages yesterday, many have been restored … For others, hopefully soon. Highest wind gust I saw was about 1:30 local time … 49 mph. Must confess my weather source ended shortly after that time.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shelter opening in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly. Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian. The Columbus County Emergency...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
Shopping center may gain hotel, gas station
LUMBERTON — Two properties, 150 and 220 Jackson Court in the shopping center anchored by Walmart and Lowes are being redeveloped, and th
