This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Evidence Reveals Potential US Forest Service Mismanagement in California’s Caldor Fire
The Caldor Fire ignited on August 14, 2021, and burned a total of 221,835 acres in the Eldorado National Forest before it was finally contained on October 21, 2021. It destroyed two-thirds of the Grizzly Flats community as well as 1,003 structures and other areas of the Sierra Nevada such as El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine County, California. On August 30, it crossed the Sierra Nevada mountain range, threatening communities on the other side as well. It is the 16th most destructive wildfire in California history.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Sierra Sun
Collaboration seeks to reduce wildfire risk in Middle Truckee River Watershed
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The United States Forest Service signed a memorandum of understanding with four entities, forming a public-private partnership to document their commitment to increase the pace and scale of forest management in the Middle Truckee River Watershed. Located in California’s northern Sierra Nevada, the Middle Truckee River...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
nevadabusiness.com
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
activenorcal.com
Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe
When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
Hiker Discovers Human Remains at Colorado Reservoir, Sparks Investigation
Per reports from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, several hikers discovered human remains in La Plata County near Vallecito Reservoir. After the horrifying discovery, Colorado investigators were deployed to the area on Monday morning to investigate the scene. While authorities have yet to identify the remains, they appear to be from an adult.
Reward for information in 5 Nevada wild horse killings doubles to $20,000
A reward of $20,000 is on offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed five wild horses in northern Nevada last year.
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Lombardo distances himself from Trump at Reno debate
Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Fox5 KVVU
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
