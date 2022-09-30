Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' Relationship Timeline
Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' romance has been playing out on season 8 of Southern Charm Southern Charm star Austen Kroll has introduced viewers to several new relationships over the years. The reality TV vet is never afraid to share the details of his romances on-screen, whether it's a love triangle or an on-again-off-again fling, and his most recent relationship with Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers is no exception. Kroll and Flowers' close bond fueled rumors of a budding romance when season 8 first premiered — and the drama...
Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
Little People Matt Roloff shows off major makeover to $4M farm amid family feud over coveted Oregon estate
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has shown off a major makeover to Roloff Farms amid a family feud over the property. Both Zach and Jeremy Roloff expressed an interest in buying a part of the property and were enraged after their father sold it for $4M to someone else.
Lindsie Chrisley Confirms New Romance 1 Year After Divorce: 'I'm Exactly Where I'm Supposed to Be'
Lindsie Chrisley has a new boyfriend. The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced her new relationship in an Instagram video on Tuesday, though she didn't reveal the man's name. "I prayed for you," Lindsie, 33, began her caption. She admitted the relationship hasn't been "perfect" and noted that each comes from...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams
Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy. "She...
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian's kids are supporting their mom at the launch of her latest venture!. On Thursday, two of the reality star's three kids, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies. Kardashian, who shares Penelope, Reign and son...
'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Bailey Dead at 25: 'Forever My Baby'
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died. The reality star, 45, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾."
Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’
Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of Vanderpump Rules 'the Year of Burning Bridges'
"The stakes are so much higher because there's people getting married, divorced, children involved," Lala Kent told PEOPLE of the reality show's 10th season Get ready, Vanderpump Rules fans! In an interview with PEOPLE on Friday, Lala Kent, 32, teased what's to come during the next season of the reality show. "It's going to be absolutely insane," she said at the Give Them Lala x Shopify event. "And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we...
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker 'Took a Break' from IVF to 'Try Things Naturally'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared an update on where she and husband Travis Barker stand in the process of growing their family. In a scene from the second episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble meet up with the then-engaged couple for dinner. "What...
Lisa Rinna Calls Out RHOBH Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama
"Just keeping to real peeps," Lisa Rinna wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, while referencing Kathy Hilton's drama in Aspen Lisa Rinna wants her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Crystal Kung Minkoff to own it. As the drama surrounding Kathy Hilton's behavior on the group's Aspen trip continues to unfold on the Bravo series, the Rinna Beauty founder is also spilling the tea on more of what went down behind the scenes. In doing so, she has called out Minkoff, 39, for "omitting" information from that...
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Kody Brown Disagree on Adult Children Living at Home Amid Garrison, Gabe Feud
Agree to disagree. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown are at odds over his philosophy on when it’s appropriate for their adult children to live at home amid his ongoing drama with sons Gabriel and Garrison. “We always agreed – at least I thought it was...
Sister Wives: Christine Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over — 'We've Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time'
After months of trying to find the right time, Christine finally told Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wants out of the plural marriage After Christine Brown struggled to find the right time to tell her Sister Wives she planned to leave Kody, the TLC star finally revealed the shocking news. During this week's episode of the reality series, Christine, 50, finally told Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wanted out of the plural marriage. "It's no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,"...
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'
Caila Quinn is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Nick Burrello, she announced on Instagram Friday. The Bachelor alum, 31, shared the happy news alongside sweet pictures of the couple holding up a strip of sonogram photos with luscious greenery behind them. "It doesn't feel real to type this...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend. The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy. "There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football...
Peter Facinelli Says It's 'Interesting' Being a Boy Dad After Having 3 Daughters: 'I'm Not Used to It'
Last month, the Twilight star and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together Peter Facinelli is excited to be a boy dad! During a chat with PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F–K Cancer on Saturday, the Twilight star shared the new adventure in his life after welcoming his first baby boy with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison earlier last month. Facinelli, 48, is also a parent to three daughters: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, all of whom he shares with ex Jennie...
