Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' Relationship Timeline

Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' romance has been playing out on season 8 of Southern Charm Southern Charm star Austen Kroll has introduced viewers to several new relationships over the years. The reality TV vet is never afraid to share the details of his romances on-screen, whether it's a love triangle or an on-again-off-again fling, and his most recent relationship with Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers is no exception. Kroll and Flowers' close bond fueled rumors of a budding romance when season 8 first premiered — and the drama...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’

Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
People

Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of Vanderpump Rules 'the Year of Burning Bridges'

"The stakes are so much higher because there's people getting married, divorced, children involved," Lala Kent told PEOPLE of the reality show's 10th season Get ready, Vanderpump Rules fans! In an interview with PEOPLE on Friday, Lala Kent, 32, teased what's to come during the next season of the reality show. "It's going to be absolutely insane," she said at the Give Them Lala x Shopify event. "And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we...
People

Lisa Rinna Calls Out RHOBH Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama

"Just keeping to real peeps," Lisa Rinna wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, while referencing Kathy Hilton's drama in Aspen Lisa Rinna wants her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Crystal Kung Minkoff to own it. As the drama surrounding Kathy Hilton's behavior on the group's Aspen trip continues to unfold on the Bravo series, the Rinna Beauty founder is also spilling the tea on more of what went down behind the scenes. In doing so, she has called out Minkoff, 39, for "omitting" information from that...
People

Sister Wives: Christine Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over — 'We've Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time'

After months of trying to find the right time, Christine finally told Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wants out of the plural marriage After Christine Brown struggled to find the right time to tell her Sister Wives she planned to leave Kody, the TLC star finally revealed the shocking news.   During this week's episode of the reality series, Christine, 50, finally told  Meri, Janelle and Robyn that she wanted out of the plural marriage.  "It's no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,"...
People

Peter Facinelli Says It's 'Interesting' Being a Boy Dad After Having 3 Daughters: 'I'm Not Used to It'

Last month, the Twilight star and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together Peter Facinelli is excited to be a boy dad! During a chat with PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F–K Cancer on Saturday, the Twilight star shared the new adventure in his life after welcoming his first baby boy with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison earlier last month. Facinelli, 48, is also a parent to three daughters: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, all of whom he shares with ex Jennie...
