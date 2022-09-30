Read full article on original website
Related
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
The long awaited Hope's Frybread restaurant is opening: 'a piece of Navajo in Mesa'
A true labor of love, Hope's Frybread brick-and-mortar has been a long time coming. Hope Peshlakai and her husband, Aaron, started their business to help raise funds for a neighbor in trouble in 2011 and they kept adding popup events to their schedule. For years, they sold fry bread at a food stand on Power Road. ...
macaronikid.com
Hikes and Trails of Arizona Regional Mountain Trails
Visit Maricopa County Parks of Arizona for all your outdoor Hiking and outdoor activity needs! https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/white-tank-mountain-regional-park/
How Scottsdale kids built a neighborhood hamburger stand and learned a key life lesson
When I was in about the third grade, three or four neighbor boys and I came up with an idea of how we could make some money. We would build a hamburger stand out of our backyard sandbox. We were getting a little old for the sandbox anyway, so we might as well turn it into a money-maker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
Comments / 0