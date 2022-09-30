Read full article on original website
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway in Glendale. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it happened around midnight on Monday morning near the 67th Avenue exit. Troopers say the motorcycle and the driver were already stopped in the middle of the road when someone hit the motorcycle driver and then took off. It’s not yet clear what the motorcycle and driver were doing at the time of the crash. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence with a motorcycle lying in the middle of the road.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of a freeway in the West Valley is back open after a driver went into the wrong lanes, causing a multi-car crash on Friday. It happened the Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was...
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
PHOENIX — Closures across the Valley this weekend will hinder drivers as maintenance and construction resume, according to state transportation officials. In the southeast Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young girl is in the hospital after she was injured during a shooting that happened in south Phoenix Sunday evening. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived in the area and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Phoenix area has always been known as a top-tier resort town, with experts saying hotel occupancy is set to match pre-pandemic levels as the Valley of the Sun becomes an increasingly popular destination. These days, even if you’re looking for more than a day of golf and a pool, there’s plenty to do in the Phoenix area—with hotels that have some of the most enticing dining, accommodations, and activities in the Southwest. Whether you’re looking for a luxe spa getaway, a great pool party or a wellness retreat, there’s a hotel in the area for you.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel...
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Two ramps are back open to traffic after the Arizona Department of Transportation reconstructed them as part of the I-10 widening project in Buckeye.
“Ghost Kitchens” — the name conjures up Halloween-ish images of goblins at the cooktop. Actually, they’re communal prep spaces and commissary kitchens, where restaurants, caterers, food trucks, meal-preparation services and others in the food business can create full meals or specialty items, without the cost of traditional brick-and-mortar locations.
