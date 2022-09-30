Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Goshen throttles Barbour County on the road
The Goshen Eagles (5-2, 2-2) walloped the Barbour County Jaguars (0-7, 0-4) 64-18 in a Class 2A, Region 3 on Friday night. It was Goshen’s third straight game scoring 60 or more points, which is a first in school history. Goshen dominated from start to finish and two of Barbour County’s three touchdowns came late in the game. Goshen piled up 398 yards of offense and held Barbour County to just 146 yards.
Troy Messenger
GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky
The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
Troy Messenger
GW Long downs Zion Chapel in region matchup
The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-4, 1-4) hosted the No. 10-ranked GW Long Rebels (4-2, 3-1) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game on Thursday and fell 42-7. Long jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 34-yard run by Brayden Whitehead and extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on an 80-yard pass from quarterback Bryson Hughes to Hayes Horne. Long went into halftime up 21-0 after Hughes found Brant Brady for an 8-yard touchdown pass, as well.
riverregionsports.com
CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game
Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
Troy Messenger
Doege lifts Troy past Western Kentucky
Backup quarterback Jarret Doege entered the game for the Troy Trojans (3-2) in the third quarter and helped guide the Trojans to a 34-27 win over his former teammates on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) on the road Saturday night. Doege started preseason fall camp at Western Kentucky before transferring...
Troy Messenger
Troy and Western Kentucky renew an old rivalry
On Saturday night, the Troy Trojans (2-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) will renew an older rivalry at Houchens Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. It’s the first time that Troy and Western Kentucky have played since 2013, which was also the Hilltoppers’ final season in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to WKU’s departure, the two sides had met seven consecutive times from 2007 until 2013. Troy held a 5-2 edge over Western Kentucky during that span.
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
wtvy.com
LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner. From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season. While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
Andalusia Star News
A SILVER STAR IN OPP: J.R.’s Lawnmower Shop earns ARA’s Retailer of the Year Award
A business that began 36 years ago in a backyard garage has grown into an important part of the Opp community and is now the Alabama Retail Association’s 2022 Silver Star Retailers of the Year. J.R.’s Lawnmower Shop was recognized Thursday in a presentation of the Silver Star Award...
southeastsun.com
Enterprise City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The following personnel actions were approved by the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 27 meeting:. Maria Metcalf, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;. Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;. Resignations:. Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;. Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary;
unionspringsherald.com
Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back
Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
wdhn.com
The Little Red Schoolhouse on the move
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A piece of Enterprise history has been relocated downtown. On Thursday, the Little Red Schoolhouse was moved by truck from Boll Weevil Circle to Railroad Street in Downtown Enterprise. With the help of Hussey Structural Movers, they were able to hoist the schoolhouse onto steel...
wtvy.com
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades, Faye Lewis has worked at Cottonwood Elementary. “I enjoy what I do, I love what I do, and the kids are my heart,” says Lewis. Over the years, Lewis has witnessed the ongoing battle many students fight against hunger. So, she decided to step in and help.
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Vision Zero Plan will lead to a number of upcoming projects
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the state to become a Vision Zero City after adopting its multimodal safety action plan. As a result, Troy qualified to apply for a federal grant, to help with street improvements. That federal...
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wdhn.com
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
