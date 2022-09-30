Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky
The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
The Extra Point: Prattville vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats are back in the City of Progress to host another 7A region two opponent, the Prattville Lions. Enterprise stumbled out of the gate in region play, dropping back-to-back games against Auburn and Central Phenix City. The Wildcats rebounded by beating Baker and Smiths Station to improve their record […]
Troy Messenger
Doege lifts Troy past Western Kentucky
Backup quarterback Jarret Doege entered the game for the Troy Trojans (3-2) in the third quarter and helped guide the Trojans to a 34-27 win over his former teammates on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) on the road Saturday night. Doege started preseason fall camp at Western Kentucky before transferring...
Troy Messenger
Goshen bests Zion Chapel in area volleyball match
The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win on Thursday night by a score of 3-1 over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels on the road. Goshen lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to capture the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16 tow in the match.
Troy Messenger
Troy and Western Kentucky renew an old rivalry
On Saturday night, the Troy Trojans (2-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) will renew an older rivalry at Houchens Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. It’s the first time that Troy and Western Kentucky have played since 2013, which was also the Hilltoppers’ final season in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to WKU’s departure, the two sides had met seven consecutive times from 2007 until 2013. Troy held a 5-2 edge over Western Kentucky during that span.
riverregionsports.com
CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game
Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick
Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman addresses KJ Jefferson's status, speaks on a tough loss to Alabama
Sam Pittman addressed the media following Arkansas’ 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama. He noted Arkansas’ 3rd down struggles, KJ Jefferson and named a clear No. 2 quarterback moving forward. Arkansas is now 3-2 heading into a bounce-back game against Mississippi State. Most importantly, Pittman noted why Jefferson...
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Troy Messenger
Greek ownership returns to Troy’s downtown square
Yanni Tempelis believes, and knows, that anyone, who comes to America and works hard and does the right thing, will have opportunities for success that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. “Still, this is hard to believe; almost unbelievable,” Tempelis said, as he looked at the heading:...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
wtvy.com
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
WSFA
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
wdhn.com
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
WSFA
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
