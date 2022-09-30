ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky

The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
TROY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Prattville vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats are back in the City of Progress to host another 7A region two opponent, the Prattville Lions. Enterprise stumbled out of the gate in region play, dropping back-to-back games against Auburn and Central Phenix City. The Wildcats rebounded by beating Baker and Smiths Station to improve their record […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
Troy Messenger

Doege lifts Troy past Western Kentucky

Backup quarterback Jarret Doege entered the game for the Troy Trojans (3-2) in the third quarter and helped guide the Trojans to a 34-27 win over his former teammates on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) on the road Saturday night. Doege started preseason fall camp at Western Kentucky before transferring...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Goshen bests Zion Chapel in area volleyball match

The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win on Thursday night by a score of 3-1 over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels on the road. Goshen lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to capture the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16 tow in the match.
GOSHEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Basketball
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Troy, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Troy, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
Troy Messenger

Troy and Western Kentucky renew an old rivalry

On Saturday night, the Troy Trojans (2-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) will renew an older rivalry at Houchens Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. It’s the first time that Troy and Western Kentucky have played since 2013, which was also the Hilltoppers’ final season in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to WKU’s departure, the two sides had met seven consecutive times from 2007 until 2013. Troy held a 5-2 edge over Western Kentucky during that span.
TROY, AL
riverregionsports.com

CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game

Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick

Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chanda Rigby
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Greek ownership returns to Troy’s downtown square

Yanni Tempelis believes, and knows, that anyone, who comes to America and works hard and does the right thing, will have opportunities for success that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. “Still, this is hard to believe; almost unbelievable,” Tempelis said, as he looked at the heading:...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Basketball Teams#The Troy University Men#Trojan Arena
WSFA

Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wdhn.com

Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior

As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
ELBA, AL
wvasfm.org

MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement

The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday

A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy