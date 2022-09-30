ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain

By Delaney Murray
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vswbi_0iGoHAva00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.

LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia

Check out the list of all current public school districts throughout Central Virginia and surrounding areas that are making changes due to the weekend weather:

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools has canceled all after-school activities for Friday, Sept. 30. This includes all school activities and all activities scheduled in school facilities.

City of Colonial Heights Public Schools

All Colonial Heights Public Schools after-school activities have been canceled for Friday, Sept. 30. This includes all school activities and all activities scheduled in school facilities.

Cumberland County Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools has canceled all after school activities for Friday, Sept. 30.

The Prince Edward County Varsity Football game at Cumberland that was originally scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

All schools released early on Friday, Sept. 30. All middle and high schools released at 11 a.m. and all elementary schools released at 12:15 p.m.

Hanover County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools has canceled all afterschool activities and events, including athletics and field trips, for the remainder Friday, Sept. 30.Building access by school and community organizations is not permitted after school.

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools has canceled all school activities on Friday, Sept. 30 due to weather. Events planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s Friday night football game against Deep Run High School has been rescheduled to Monday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

New Kent County Public Schools

All New Kent County Public Schools after school activities are canceled Friday, Sept. 30.

City of Petersburg Public Schools

All after-school activities for Petersburg Public Schools are canceled Friday, Sept. 30.

Powhatan County Public Schools

All after-school activities for Powhatan County Public Schools are canceled Friday, Sept. 30.

Prince Edward County Public Schools

All after school activities for Prince Edward County Public Schools have been cancelled for Friday, Sept. 30.

The Prince Edward County Varsity Football game at Cumberland that was originally scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

The activity bus will also not run on Friday.

City of Richmond Public Schools

All after-school activities for Richmond Public Schools are canceled Friday, Sept. 30.

Southampton County Public Schools

Southhampton County Public Schools are having asynchronous remote learning on Friday, Sept. 30. There are no athletic games for Friday evening.

This list is being actively updated. If your local school district is closing or cancelling activities, let us know at news@wric.com .

