ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ratings: Ghosts Tops Thursday, Grows Audience in New Post-Sheldon Slot

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJcvU_0iGoGgRR00

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Ghosts opened its second season by scoring the Thursday demo win, while lead-in Young Sheldon drew the night’s biggest audience.

Young Sheldon returned to 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, per Nielsen finals (and a TVLine reader grade of “A-“ ), down a bit from its previous averages. Now enjoying a stronger lead-in, Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.6, reader grade “A” ) improved on its average freshman audience while matching the demo (5.8 mil/0.6)..

So Help Me Todd (4.8 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+” ) opened as the fall’s most-watched, regularly scheduled series launch… thus far; 88 percent of TVLine samplers plan to stay tuned. The relocated CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) returned to series lows and was also down from time slot predecessor Bull ‘s average audience (4.2 mil/0.3).

NBC’s Law & Order (4.5 mil/0.5), SVU (4.7 mil/0.5) and OC (3.6 mil/0.5) were all down from last week’s respective crossover episodes.

Over on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen (1.9 mil/0.4) was down sharrrrrply from its previous premiere circa May 2021, and Imma gonna guess hit series lows to boot. Welcome to Flatch (820K/0.2) improved on its freshman audience, while Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) matched its series lows.

ABC’s Celeb Wheel drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5, followed by Hocus Pocus ‘ 2.5 mil/0.4.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, not a competition; please no wagering.

More from TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

The Wonder Years Adds Patti LaBelle to Play Dulé Hill's Mother in Season 2

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot is adding a certified diva to its ranks: Patti LaBelle is joining the cast in Season 2 to play the mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill, TVLine has learned. LaBelle will guest-star in a two-episode arc as Shirley Williams, who is also the church choir director. “‘Mother Williams’ is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes,” according to the official description. Based on the Emmy-winning dramedy of the same name, The Wonder Years debuted last fall on ABC, with Elisha “EJ” Williams starring as...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: SmackDown Dips But Tops Friday, Shark Tank Leads in Viewers

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown broadcast drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, dipping on both counts week-to-week yet still managing the nightly demo win. ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked down versus last week’s live season opener, yet still delivered Friday’s largest crowd. NBC’s College Bowl (2 mil/0.2) was steady. CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night drew 2.4 mil and a 0.2. COMING NEXT FRIDAY: S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods return, and Fire Country premieres on CBS. (Today’s data via the fine folks at Programming Insider, as I am locked out of my email, grr.) Want scoop on any...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: Quantum Leap Slips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 led all non-NFL fare in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the biggest audience. ABC’s share of Monday Night Football coverage averaged 8.7 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, pretty much on par with last week’s early numbers. NBC’s The Voice (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while Quantum Leap (2.8 mil/0.3, read recap) was down 18 and 20 percent from its launch. Fox’s 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.6) and The Cleaning Lady (2.5 mil/0.3, read post mortem) both ticked down, with the latter hitting series lows. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skylar Astin
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Cbs#Mil 0#Csi#Nbc#Law Order#Svu#Abc#Celeb Wheel#Hocus Pocus
TVLine

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, a rapper best known for songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “I, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The performer, whose given name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., reportedly passed away while visiting a friend. An official cause of death is not yet known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week

It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
TV & VIDEOS
programminginsider.com

Friday Ratings: The Observation is Lackluster

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.5 rating/5 share, ABC and NBC: 0.3/ 3 each, CBS: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. Viewers: 3.13 million (#2); A18-49: 0.4 rating/4 share (#2) Viewers: 2.54 million (#3); A18-49: 0.3/ 3 (#2t) CBS. 8:00 p.m. “The Price Is Right at Night”. Viewers: 2.38 million (#3); A18-49:...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

SNL Video: ManningCast Offers Play-by-Play of Rebuilding Year's Cold Open, Assorted Cast Changes

The first rule of comedy is make fun of yourself before anyone else can and, in the season opener of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, they did just that. With the loss of seven cast members and the addition of four unknown quantities (two stand-ups, a comic actor, and a TV writer), the show’s first cold open of Season 48 went full metacomedy. Host Miles Teller and cast member Andrew Dismukes play Peyton and Eli Manning aka the hosts of Monday Night Football‘s “ManningCast.” Normally an ESPN 2 broadcast about football, the brothers here turn their attention to breaking down the opening sketch...
FOOTBALL
TVLine

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Mystery: Where'd the Crossover's Big 'Rollisi' Scene Go?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Thursday’s Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover premieres.  Someone buy Sonny Carisi a conciliatory bag of zeppole, pronto. About two-and-a-half hours into NBC’s three-way Law & Order/SVU/Organized Crime crossover event last Thursday, SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins took a bullet to the abdomen and was in very bad shape. After she’d already been transported by ambulance, Rollins’ former partner/current boyfriend ADA Carisi arrived on the scene, panicked and fearing that she was dead. Benson tried to soothe Peter Scanavino’s Carisi as best she could, reminding him that Amanda was very strong,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How to Stream NBC Episodes Next Day on Peacock (Not Hulu) — The Voice, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap and More

The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu. On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.) How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is...
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month

Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
TV SERIES
TVLine

She-Hulk Sneak Peek: Blonsky's Back, With a Pair of Marvel-ous Friends

This week on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky is back in the picture — and he’s not alone. When last we saw Marvel vet Tim Roth’s reformed (?) villain, he — with help from attorney Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and testimony from Wong (Benedict Wong) — had successfully petitioned for parole, with the proviso that he wear an “inhibitor” that keeps him from “hulking out” to become The Abomination. What is Blonsky up to, amid his newfound freedom? In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 7 (of nine), which premieres this Thursday, he is reconnecting with Jen when the live-action...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy