Ratings: Ghosts Tops Thursday, Grows Audience in New Post-Sheldon Slot

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Ghosts opened its second season by scoring the Thursday demo win, while lead-in Young Sheldon drew the night’s biggest audience.

Young Sheldon returned to 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, per Nielsen finals (and a TVLine reader grade of “A-“ ), down a bit from its previous averages. Now enjoying a stronger lead-in, Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.6, reader grade “A” ) improved on its average freshman audience while matching the demo (5.8 mil/0.6)..

So Help Me Todd (4.8 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+” ) opened as the fall’s most-watched, regularly scheduled series launch… thus far; 88 percent of TVLine samplers plan to stay tuned. The relocated CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) returned to series lows and was also down from time slot predecessor Bull ‘s average audience (4.2 mil/0.3).

NBC’s Law & Order (4.5 mil/0.5), SVU (4.7 mil/0.5) and OC (3.6 mil/0.5) were all down from last week’s respective crossover episodes.

Over on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen (1.9 mil/0.4) was down sharrrrrply from its previous premiere circa May 2021, and Imma gonna guess hit series lows to boot. Welcome to Flatch (820K/0.2) improved on its freshman audience, while Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) matched its series lows.

ABC’s Celeb Wheel drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5, followed by Hocus Pocus ‘ 2.5 mil/0.4.

