Read full article on original website
Related
Introduction to Sets in Python
Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. Their main use case is for checking if an item exists in a set of items, which can be useful in many different situations. Creating a set is pretty easy, and is kind...
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
Meta's Groundbreaking AI Film Maker: Make-A-Scene
Meta AI’s new model make-a-video is out and in a single sentence: it generates videos from text. It's not only able to generate videos, but it's also the new state-of-the-art method, producing higher quality and more coherent videos than ever before. This is all information you must’ve seen already on a news website or just by reading the title of the article, but what you don’t know yet is what it is exactly and how it works.
Turning Debugging into a Life-Long Mission
Debugging is a means to tackle problems, but what if it is possible to solve debugging itself? In this post, we are looking at the open-source community and how it inspired a new way to review and ultimately debug codebases. Follow Massi Genta and his team on their quest to craft the ultimate debugging tool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
'Quiet quitting' my toxic job gave me time back to start my own business. This is how I did it.
Georgia Gadsby March says she was expected to do up to 20 hours of overtime a week without fair compensation. "Quiet quitting" helped empower her.
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
The Objects of Thought
In the foregoing discussion, particularly in the last chapter, we were repeatedly led to recognize that thought has its own distinctive objects. At times Lotze gives way to the tendency to define thought entirely in terms of modes and forms of activity which are exercised by it upon a strictly foreign material. But two motives continually push him in the other direction. (1) Thought has a distinctive work to do, one which involves a qualitative transformation of (at least) the relationships of the presented matter; as fast as it accomplishes this work, the subject-matter becomes somehow thought's subject-matter. As we have just seen, the data are progressively organized to meet thought's ideal of a complete whole, with its members interconnected according to a determining principle. Such progressive organization throws backward doubt upon the assumption of the original total irrelevancy of the data and thought-forms to each other. (2) A like motive operates from the side of the subject-matter. As merely foreign and external, it is too heterogeneous to lend itself to thought's exercise and influence. The idea, as we saw in the first chapter, is the convenient medium through which Lotze passes from the purely heterogeneous psychical[158] impression or event, which is totally irrelevant to thought's purpose and working, over to a state of affairs which can reward thought. Idea as meaning forms the bridge over from the brute factuality of the psychical impression to the coherent value of thought's own content. We have, in this chapter, to consider the question of the idea or content of thought from two points of view: first the possibility of such a content—its consistency with Lotze's fundamental premises; secondly, its objective character—its validity and test.
We’re Here to Hear About Your Hacktoberfest Contribution!
Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and the broader contributor community. This month's event is all about giving back to the community. We want to know everything about your contributions to this season. So, what are you waiting for, answer these questions quickly for us! Include links, images, code snippets, whatever we want but we want it all! Include your GitHub Profile/PR/Issue Link, images or embeds to make it more inviting for our readers.
16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups
The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
Is Your Startup Brand Ready for the Metaverse?
In the world of searching for the next big thing, the metaverse looms large. Fueled by “what if” dreams and outlined by fiction, the concept has been around for decades — look back at the first in-print appearance in a. , for example. With advances in technology,...
teslarati.com
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
komando.com
11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner
Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
Data and Meanings
We have reached the point of conflict in the matters of an experience. It is in this conflict and because of it that the matters, or significant quales, stand out as matters. As long as the sun revolves about earth without question, this "content" is not in any way abstracted. Its distinction from the form or mode of experience as its matter is the work of reflection. The same conflict makes other experiences assume discriminated objectification; they, too, cease to be ways of living, and become distinct objects of observation and consideration. The movements of planets, eclipses, etc., are cases in point.[21] The maintenance of a unified experience has become a problem, an end, for it is no longer secure. But this involves such restatement of the conflicting elements as will enable them to take a place somewhere in the world of the [137]new experience; they must be disposed of somehow, and they can be disposed of finally only as they are provided for. That is, they cannot be simply denied or excluded or eliminated; they must be taken into the fold. But such introduction clearly demands more or less modification or transformation on their part. The thought-situation is the deliberate maintenance of an organization in experience, with a critical consideration of the claims of the various conflicting contents to a place, and a final assignment of position. The conflicting situation inevitably polarizes or dichotomizes itself. There is somewhat which is untouched in the contention of incompatibles. There is something which remains secure, unquestioned. On the other hand, there are elements which are doubtful and precarious. This gives the framework of the general distribution of the field into "facts," the given, the presented, the Datum; and ideas, the Quaesitum, the conceived, the Inferential.
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
Axie Infinity $AXS Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Axie Infinity. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Axie Infinity wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0