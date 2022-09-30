ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikkel Damsgaard could make first Premier League start for Brentford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5XTB_0iGoFhMN00

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is considering handing Mikkel Damsgaard his first Premier League start this weekend.

The midfielder was a standout performer for Denmark during the international break, recording an assist in their 2-0 victory over France.

But he has managed just 68 minutes for the Bees across four Premier League matches this season, something his boss expects could imminently change.

“(The international performance) was very important,” said Frank, whose ninth-placed side travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I think we have done a good job and Mikkel has done a good job in terms of training very hard, doing his gym work and all these bits to come back up to a good level.

“He managed to play at the intensity in training and he is looking better and better. Now he got a start for Denmark and did a good job, top action for the assist, really good touch and a perfect pass, cross for (Kasper) Dolberg to score.

“That confidence, hopefully he’s taking that into us and he can progress from there.

“(More minutes) is the aim. I think it’s going according to plan in terms of he hasn’t started in the Premier League until now, because he needed to get the intensity up, to train, to add to his fitness.

“Now he is in a state where he can start competing for a start. Hopefully he is showing me that I should not be in doubt of starting him.”

Frederiksvaerk-born Frank was less forthcoming about the Denmark national team’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar, released on Wednesday and designed as a protest against the host nation’s human rights record.

Kit manufacturers Hummel explained their “toned down” design, with near-camouflaged crests and chevrons, on social media, saying: “We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

Frank, who coached Denmark at the under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels before taking over the first team at Brondby, was pragmatic when asked about the kit.

“Of course I read the news about the black shirt,” he said. “I think it’s for Denmark to answer that question and not me. I could call my good friend if you want, (Denmark head coach) Kasper (Hjulmand) to say anything about it.

“I think it’s a very sensitive subject that is not for me to say publicly what I think about that right now. Obviously I have my thoughts.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry. A club statement read: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Mikkel Damsgaard
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was hard and I did wonder if I had made a mistake to come here': Joelinton is relishing his renaissance at Newcastle after 'genius' Eddie Howe's moving of him from an out-of-place No 9 to imperative midfield destroyer

More than three years after his arrival at Newcastle United, not everything in Joelinton’s life is perfect. Some people, for example, are still getting his name wrong. It’s not just the pronunciation. It turns out everybody gets that wrong. But his actual name. ‘The way people say it,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Reece Burke may miss out when Luton face Huddersfield

Luton defender Reece Burke is an injury doubt for his side’s home game against Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship. Burke was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Hull and replaced by the versatile Gabriel Osho, who could step in. Summer signing Alfie Doughty is pushing...
SPORTS
newschain

Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff’s clash with Blackburn

Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill has been ruled out of Cardiff’s home game with Blackburn. Cardiff are waiting on results after Colwill slipped in training, but interim Bluebirds boss Mark Hudson says Wales should not be worried ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month. Cedric Kipre should recover...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brentford#The Premier League#Bournemouth#First Premier League#Bees
newschain

Teemu Pukki fires Norwich to victory at Blackpool

Teemu Pukki’s predatory finish handed in-form Norwich a 1-0 victory at Blackpool. Pukki bagged his fourth goal in as many games to hand Dean Smith’s side a deserved seventh win in their last eight. That leaves Norwich still on the coat-tails of leaders Sheffield United while stuttering Blackpool...
SOCCER
newschain

Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday. Meanwhile midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and defender Corrie...
SPORTS
newschain

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder. The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy