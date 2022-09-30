Read full article on original website
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front Monday, advancing in the very areas Russia is trying to annex and challenging its effort to bolster its military with fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is absorbing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, was forced to acknowledge it. “With numerically superior tank units in the direction of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka, the enemy managed to forge deep into our defenses,” Konashenkov said, referring to two towns. He coupled that with claims that Russian forces inflicted heavy losses on Ukraine’s military.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military on Monday acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces have broken through Moscow’s defenses in the Kherson region. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in his daily briefing that “with superior tank units in the direction of Zolotaya Balka, Aleksandrovka, the enemy managed to penetrate into the depths of our defense.” Konashenkov added that “Russian troops have occupied a pre-prepared defensive line and continue to inflict massive fire damage” on Kyiv’s forces. KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance south and have reportedly made breakthroughs in the Kherson region and taken control of some settlements.Kyiv has stayed silent on details of the assault in the south of the country, but Russian military bloggers have described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometres of territory along the bank of the Dnipro river.Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, posted what he said was video of a Ukrainian soldier waving a flag in Zolota Balka, downriver from the former front line.Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think...
Nothing animates the national security commentariat like a war — or the threat of one. Thus, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s threats regarding Taiwan, especially since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited the country, have unleashed a torrent of commentary about what we were seeing and what it means for the future.
For weeks, Iranians have been taking to the streets to protest the rule of their Islamic regime. And women have taken the lead. Protests began after a 22 year-old by the name of Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She had been accused of improperly wearing a hijab. "Women have...
By now, many of us have heard the name Mahsa Amini. She was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was accused of violating the country’s dress code for women and was arrested in Tehran by the Guidance Patrol, Iran’s “morality police.” She died in police custody. Over the past two weeks, protests have spread across the country, and many have died due to rising police retaliation. Demonstrating in this way could be existential for those involved, but Amini’s death has struck a chord with the country. According to Reuters, at least 83 people have been killed, and authorities have arrested hundreds of people. The rallying cry, originally a Kurdish slogan, is “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
