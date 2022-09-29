Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
carolinapanorama.com
2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled
The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
coladaily.com
Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
The Post and Courier
SC takes stock of damage from Hurricane Ian
The day after Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast with water and wind, a shared sentiment lingered even among the state's hardest-hit communities: It could've been much worse. The Palmetto State can measure the storm in details and dollars: houses damaged in eight counties, multiple piers destroyed along the...
The Post and Courier
SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast
South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
brides.com
Best Honeymoon Hotels in South Carolina
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the Upstate’s sprawling state parks and the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of sandy beaches to the iconic spires and cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina’s varied landscape and historic cities make the state a top honeymoon destination. Proximity to nature, dreamy balconies and pizzas, and standout amenities ranging from intimate cooking classes to luxurious spa services can be found at select hotels throughout the state. Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or seeking a romantic getaway, these South Carolina hotels from Greenville to the Low Country and in between will ensure your stay is memorable.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school
We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. (September 29, 22) – HopeHealth welcomes Charlene Chalmers, MD, pediatrician at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. Dr. Chalmers completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association. She has served as an educator and administrator at a primary school in Berega, Tanzania and is currently the director for Lighting the Way Tanzania, a non-profit that supports the continued education of children in Tanzania. Her clinical interests are global health, education and prevention of chronic illness, and vaccinations.
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
Columbia Star
Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
thenewirmonews.com
Setting the bar
Yturria becomes first Hispanic officer to hold second-highest rank in the department’s 200-plus-year history. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Deputy Chief Maria Yturria became the highest-ranking Hispanic officer in the near-1,000-employee department when she was promoted from major to chief, earlier this month. As such, she is now the first Hispanic officer to hold the penultimate rank in the 235-year history of RCSD: Her official pinning having taken place on September 15, coincidentally the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
