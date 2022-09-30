Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Survivor 43': Jeff Probst Says Contestant Outsmarted Producers in Premiere Episode
Survivor fans were introduced to a new crop of castaways during Wednesday night's premiere. As viewers quickly saw, this cast isn't messing around. As Jeff Probst even told Entertainment Weekly, one of the castaways even outsmarted the producers in the premiere. In the opening challenge, Cody Assenmacher determined a way...
Survivor 43's First Eliminated Castaway Calls [Spoiler] 'Complete Bullcrap'
The following contains spoilers from Survivor‘s Season 43 premiere. We now know who became the (un)lucky recipient of the Sonja Christopher First-Out trophy. Which is not a real thing at all. But it feels like there should be some sort of consolation prize for enduring a lengthy casting process, flying across the world, quarantining for two weeks and getting booted only three days into one’s lifelong dream. Well, if there was a Sonja-specific medal to be awarded, Survivor 43‘s Morriah Young would’ve taken the cake. In Wednesday’s season premiere, it was all kumbaya for the Baku tribe, who really seemed to connect and...
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
RELATED PEOPLE
'NCIS' vet Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered a 'massive stroke' a year ago
Former 'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette revealed that she survived a 'massive stroke' a year ago but said she's 'feeling good' despite her past traumas.
How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars
It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?
B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?Soap Hub. B&B spoilers continue teasing trouble for Brooke Logan Forrester and Ridge Forrester. In the able hands of Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke has been able to get herself mixed up in all kinds of romantic entanglements. Sure, Ridge is her destiny, but Brooke has also had passionate romances with his father, Eric Forrester, and his half-brothers, Thorne Forrester and Nick Marone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Believe Monte ‘Underestimated’ Taylor, ‘a True Revenge Story’
'Big Brother 24' fans react to Monte Taylor thinking he could beat Taylor Hale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Will Brooke Betray Ridge?
Ridge remains caught between Brooke and Taylor in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers. But will he make a decision between the two women in his life… or will it be made for him?. Steffy has not been subtle about her desire to see her parents reunited. “You...
Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?
Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Brooke’s War With Ridge’s Children Escalates When She Calls [Spoiler] On Thomas
Brooke may have gone too far this time. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the drama between Ridge’s children and Brooke heats up. Read about it below and watch the preview. Ridge’s children have made no secret...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Loved Thomas Throwing Shade at Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans love how Thomas Forrester called his stepmother Brooke Logan out for her behavior.
Deacon and Nikki Reunite in a Special B&B/Y&R Crossover!
Back in July, there was some buzz about Sean Kanan bringing his character of Deacon Sharpe from THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL over to sister soap THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, and while the actor joked about it, he also made it seem like it wasn’t in the cards.
Comments / 0