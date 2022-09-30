ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. abortion rights group launches new ad opposing constitutional amendment

By Alex Acquisto
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

In its first television ad ahead of the November election, a campaign working to protect abortion access in Kentucky focuses on the lack of medical exceptions under a proposed constitutional amendment.

The television ad from Protect Kentucky Access shows testimonial from Courtney Bennett, a Kentucky woman who says she wanted her pregnancy, but both she and her baby experienced medical complications that necessitated an abortion.

“Everyone hopes for a healthy pregnancy. That wasn’t my story,” Bennett says. “We wanted this baby, but both me and the baby were at risk.”

In the 30-second ad, Bennett said, “Kentucky politicians don’t understand: their mandate will put women’s lives in danger. It’s an impossible decision. I can’t imagine a politician making it for me.”

If voters approve Amendment 2, which would add words to the constitution that make clear there’s no protected right to abortion in Kentucky, it will mean “no abortions, no exceptions,” Bennett said. “Amendment 2 goes too far. Please, for our family and yours, vote no.”

PKA purchased air time for the ad that hit cable and satellite airwaves Friday in media markets as far west as Paducah and as far east as Charleston and Huntington, WVa., as well as Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green.

In Lexington, alone, PKA spent nearly $30,000 for the ad slots, which will run through early October, according to Federal Communications Commission filings.

The opposition campaign, Yes For Life, has not purchased television ad space in these regions. At campaign filing deadlines in mid September, PKA had raised four times as much money as its opposition , raking in nearly $1.5 million compared to Yes For Life’s roughly $350,000 in 2022.

With Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortion in place after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, there is heightened focus on the constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would solidify that loss of access. The effort to amend the state constitution to make clear there’s no protected right to abortion in Kentucky is the product of a GOP-backed law passed in 2021.

In the ballot box on November 8, voters will be asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on adding this statement to the Kentucky Constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

Though this amendment would not itself result in a ban on abortion, it would bar courts from interpreting a right to abortion within the state constitution and grant sole regulatory authority on this issue to the General Assembly, Republican-controlled body that has aggressively sought to eliminate the right to abortion in recent years. There are no exceptions written into the proposed constitutional amendment for medical complications, or in cases of pregnancy caused by rape, incest, or fetal anomalies that would make survival after birth impossible.

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said in a statement, “No matter how we personally feel about abortion, Amendment 2 is a one-size-fits-all approach to a complex issue. It does not take into account the tragic circumstances that could lead to end a wanted pregnancy.”

Sweet, who was tapped to lead PKA after managing the Kansas campaign that successfully defended abortion access in early August, continued, “By providing no exceptions for a woman’s life or health, Amendment 2 goes too far.”

Comments / 2

Related
WLKY.com

Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2

Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

State Democrats Encourage Breathitt Dinner Attendees to Fight for Their Party

Colmon Elridge said what he learned about politics as a teenager came from his uncle — a farmer, a disciplinarian, and a Democrat. The Cynthiana native has ascended to the position of chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. But he told the crowd at Saturday’s Ned Breathitt Dinner at the Pioneers Memorial Complex that he spent his summers on his uncle’s farm in Oak Grove — every summer from age 7 to 22. He said it was there he learned the importance of being a Democrat.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#U S Constitution#Election State#Politics State#Protect Kentucky Access#Pka#Bowling Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
481
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy