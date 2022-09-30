ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fox13news.com

Beloved Bubble Room on Captiva Island is still standing, but extent of damage unknown

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. - Before biting into a slice of the famous Orange Crunch cake, you catch a whiff of citrus. For many Floridians, they have fond memories of savoring the go-to dessert at the Bubble Room, while surrounded by a quirky collection of objects in every room. While the extent of damage after Hurricane Ian is still uncertain, it appears the building itself is still standing.
CAPTIVA, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County schools closed until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County school system says all public schools are closed, until further notice, due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said they have had teams assessing schools and facilities for damage in the aftermath of the storm. "Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools...
SARASOTA, FL

