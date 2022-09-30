Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian now 44 as flooding continues from Lee to Volusia County
TAMPA, Fla. - The state of Florida's death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian rose to 44 Saturday night as floodwaters continued to rise in low-lying areas. Lee County, one of the hardest-hit by the massive Category 4 storm, reported 30 deaths as of Saturday night. Collier County, one county south of Lee, three deaths had been attributed to Ian.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms. Back in August of 2004, Hurricane Charley made landfall on Cayo Costa Island as a Category 4 with...
fox13news.com
Aerial view of flooding across Hardee County on Sept. 30, 2022
Flooding is a major issue here in Hardee County, where the Peace River has reached record-high levels. It is also the county with the most power outages in Florida following Ian.
fox13news.com
North Port braces for rising water levels as neighborhoods remain flooded after Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Flooding remains an issue for parts of Florida, including in North Port where thousands remain without power, water, and even cell phone service. That water is not receding fast enough, in fact, levels will continue to rise over the coming days. "There is a strong potential...
fox13news.com
Rescue efforts underway in Wauchula after Hurricane Ian caused Peace River to overflow
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Parts of Hardee County remained underwater Friday, as homeowners tried to salvage whatever they could. Neighbors in the Riverview community of Wauchula used their boats to shuttle people to and from their homes. "This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through," said Mike Davis, who used...
fox13news.com
Beloved Bubble Room on Captiva Island is still standing, but extent of damage unknown
CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. - Before biting into a slice of the famous Orange Crunch cake, you catch a whiff of citrus. For many Floridians, they have fond memories of savoring the go-to dessert at the Bubble Room, while surrounded by a quirky collection of objects in every room. While the extent of damage after Hurricane Ian is still uncertain, it appears the building itself is still standing.
fox13news.com
Florida linemen working 24/7; Hardee County is 99% without power — highest among all 67 counties
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Linemen are working overtime to restore electricity to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hardee County has the highest number of power outages – 99%. In a Friday morning update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said a total of 1.9 million Floridians are without power. About 15% of electricity has been restored in Lee and Charlotte counties.
fox13news.com
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
fox13news.com
Big Storm Brewing collecting food, chainsaws, other supplies for Lee, Charlotte residents impacted by Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - For those in the Tampa Bay area who stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian, and have more than what you need, you can donate them. Big Storm Brewing is collecting items. They're asking people to bring items like chainsaws, tarps, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, clothes, or hygiene products.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County schools closed until further notice
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County school system says all public schools are closed, until further notice, due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said they have had teams assessing schools and facilities for damage in the aftermath of the storm. "Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools...
