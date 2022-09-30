CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. - Before biting into a slice of the famous Orange Crunch cake, you catch a whiff of citrus. For many Floridians, they have fond memories of savoring the go-to dessert at the Bubble Room, while surrounded by a quirky collection of objects in every room. While the extent of damage after Hurricane Ian is still uncertain, it appears the building itself is still standing.

CAPTIVA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO