Knox County, IN

Knox County Leads In Covid Cases

Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Local man jailed for rape

A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
Government
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Two arrested for shooting death of rural Dix man

Two Evansville, Indiana residents are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting death in rural Dix. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say 46-year-old Cadias Jackson was shot multiple times near his home in the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around six Thursday night. Deputies rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and took over care. Jackson was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, where he succumbed to his wounds.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN

