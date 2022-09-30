Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Leads In Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
vincennespbs.org
Local man jailed for rape
A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
WTHI
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
WTHI
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
wamwamfm.com
Magic 95.1
Two suspects have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County
Two people have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County. 23 year old Treyaveon Massie and 43 year old Retha McIntire, both of Evansville, IN have been arrested for First Degree Murder. The charges come after a report of a shooting at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park between...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for shooting death of rural Dix man
Two Evansville, Indiana residents are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting death in rural Dix. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say 46-year-old Cadias Jackson was shot multiple times near his home in the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around six Thursday night. Deputies rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and took over care. Jackson was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, where he succumbed to his wounds.
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Police chase ends in Vanderburgh County cornfield
(WEHT) - Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct. 4, Darwin Road’s westbound exit ramp will […]
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
