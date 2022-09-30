ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

First Listed winner for Philippart de Foy as El Habeeb strikes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVeWS_0iGoEtbE00

El Habeeb provided trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy with the first Listed success of his career in a dramatic renewal of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.

Sixth at 150-1 when last seen in the St Leger at Doncaster, the colt was an 11-1 chance under Andrea Atzeni for the one-mile six-furlong contest.

Ralph Beckett’s Thanks Monica made much of the running, but hung drastically right in the closing stages and hampered Charlie Appleby’s 11-10 favourite Secret State, scuppering both of their chances.

El Habeeb stayed out of the push and shove and locked horns with Marco Botti’s Giavellotto in the final strides, prevailing by half a length.

Earlier this season El Habeeb had run in the Derby on just his second start when with Stan Moore, finishing 10th of 15.

“I was very pleased with him, he’s a nice staying prospect,” the trainer said.

“We knew he would enjoy the conditions and we knew he would stay the trip well based on his effort in the St Leger (sixth).

“We decided to ride him a bit more prominently this time around and he showed how tough he is and that he stays very well.

“He’s a lightly-raced horse and a nice prospect for the future.

“I’m delighted for him and to get a first Listed winner, the owner (Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim) has been a good supporter of the yard, so I’m delighted for him too.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nashwa denied in thrilling Opera finish

Place Du Carrousel caused a huge upset when getting up late to beat Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp. It was nearly the perfect front-running ride from Hollie Doyle on Nashwa, who took the lead and set a sensible tempo in the very deep ground before kicking clear.
ANIMALS
newschain

Breeders’ Cup being considered for speedy Queen

Richard Fahey is pondering a Breeders’ Cup trip for his Prix de l’Abbaye heroine The Platinum Queen. The two-year-old has impressed all season as she progressed from novice company to Group races, finishing second in both the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Childers at Doncaster. Partnered by...
ANIMALS
newschain

Dirty scope puts Saffron Beach Breeders’ Cup plan on hold

Plans for a possible trip to the Breeders’ Cup are on hold for Saffron Beach after she scoped dirty following her defeat in defence of her Group One Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot crown at Newmarket on Saturday. The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained daughter of New Bay has been in excellent heart...
SPORTS
The Independent

Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovers from fall to win London Marathon women’s race

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race at the London Marathon.Yehualaw appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack.The 23-year-old came home in 2 hours 17 minutes and 25 seconds – the third fastest time at the event – as defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, had to settle for second.Out of this world from @YalemzerfY 🔥#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/TLox8J75En— TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) October 2, 2022London debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race.The 30-year-old Kenyan clocked 2:04.39...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Atzeni
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder. The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Leger#First Listed#Ascot#Derby
newschain

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area. The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Morrison feels Quickthorn may have been over the top

Hughie Morrison says it is “unlikely” that Quickthorn will line up in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup after being tailed off behind Kyprios at ParisLongchamp on Saturday. The five-year-old completed a hat-trick of pattern-race victories when taking the Lonsdale Cup at York in August, but finished...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

At least 20 people have died after Russian forces shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the north-east of Ukraine, a senior official said. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy...
MILITARY
newschain

At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match

At least 174 people are reported to have died after a crush at an Indonesian football match on Saturday with FIFA president Gianni Infantino calling it a “dark day”. Police reportedly tear-gassed some rioting supporters after Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java. Around...
FIFA
newschain

Doctor accused of ‘cover up’ over schoolgirl’s death ‘will not give evidence’

A doctor accused of a “cover up” over the death of a nine-year-old patient will not give evidence. Dr Heather Steen is said by the General Medical Council (GMC) to have acted dishonestly in attempting to conceal the true circumstances of the death of Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in October 1996.
U.K.
newschain

Armed forces see increase in members referred to Prevent for far right activity

Figures disclosed by the Ministry of Defence have revealed that 40 soldiers, sailors and air personnel have been referred to the terrorism prevention programme since 2019. Half of the personnel were referred due to concerns about extreme right-wing activity, a Freedom of Information request submitted by The Times revealed. This...
MILITARY
newschain

Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double

Josh Umerah could well have played his way back into Hartlepool’s starting line-up for the home clash with Doncaster. Striker Umerah dropped to the bench for Pools’ clash at Mansfield on Friday night but scored immediately after coming on as a 61st-minute substitute before netting again at the end to snatch an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.
SPORTS
newschain

Statement flies home in Concorde

Statement lived up to her name in impressive fashion, powering to a wide-margin success in the Group Three Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes at Tipperary. The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old was quickly turned out, having taken a Listed race at Cork on Tuesday, which provided her with just a second career success.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy