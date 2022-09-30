Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Wrapped Bitcoin Locked on MakerDAO Falls to 2022 Low After Nexo Withdraws Massive Amount of WBTC: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that crypto lender Nexo has pulled a huge portion of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) off of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO following the firm’s legal troubles with multiple state regulators. Santiment says that Nexo’s big withdrawal from MakerDAO has taken nearly half of all the...
Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
Coinbase Vs. Gemini: The Big Differences Between The Crypto Exchanges Explained
Cryptocurrency traders will be intimately familiar with the names Gemini and Coinbase. Earthweb reports that about 18,000 companies accept cryptocurrency as a payment option in place of fiat products, and that more than 300 million people worldwide use these digital currency alternatives in 2022. This doesn't mean that everyone approaching...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
u.today
XRP Will Explode If This Happens, David Gokhshtein Repeats as He Considers Grabbing More XRP
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You
What does the Ethereum merge mean for you in real terms?. ETH 2.0. The merge. Whatever you want to call it, is now live. The development of the merge has been headline news for the last few months. Most of those stories offer some high-level explanation of what the merge actually means for you. Or they offer cursory explanations of what PoW and PoS are along with vague ideas about what the shift from to the other could do.
coinjournal.net
Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in
One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
The Noonification: How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku (9/30/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K
Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
‘It’s just so easy, isn’t it?’ How buy now, pay later can leave Britons struggling with debt
We spend almost £1bn a month through retailers’ spread-the-cost payment schemes. But many borrowers find themselves missing payments, covering instalments with credit cards – and using the schemes to pay for food and other essentials. Is online credit spiralling out of control?
HackerNoon
