HackerNoon

Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
HackerNoon

Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio

Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Hackernoon

Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You

What does the Ethereum merge mean for you in real terms?. ETH 2.0. The merge. Whatever you want to call it, is now live. The development of the merge has been headline news for the last few months. Most of those stories offer some high-level explanation of what the merge actually means for you. Or they offer cursory explanations of what PoW and PoS are along with vague ideas about what the shift from to the other could do.
coinjournal.net

Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in

One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K

Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish.

