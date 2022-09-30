ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

One Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

ATASCADERO — One individual was arrested following a vehicle pursuit through Highway 101 on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 22. Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade (27) of San Luis Obispo was arrested for two felonies: evading of a peace officer and child endangerment. According to Atascadero Police Department (APD), on Sunday...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Deceased person found in transient camp

Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified. – On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
LOS OSOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes. – A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA

