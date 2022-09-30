Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
One Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit
ATASCADERO — One individual was arrested following a vehicle pursuit through Highway 101 on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 22. Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade (27) of San Luis Obispo was arrested for two felonies: evading of a peace officer and child endangerment. According to Atascadero Police Department (APD), on Sunday...
Deceased person found in transient camp
Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified. – On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.
Police find deceased man in homeless camp near Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit
A deceased man was found in a homeless camp near the Los Osos Valley Rd Highway 101 exit on Thursday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Police find deceased man in homeless camp near Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive
The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card. The post San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton
A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc
A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022
A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes. – A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices approaching record highs, find the lowest prices
The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County is 65 cents more than a week ago, as the county approaches record breaking prices. The average price of gas in the county is currently 6.56 a gallon, closing on the record of $6.63 a gallon set in June, according to figures from AAA.
SLO County city named one of 5 sites for state affordable housing projects
The new development will help “fill the gap” in housing on the Central Coast, a city official said.
