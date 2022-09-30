Read full article on original website
Related
Insurance companies are blocked from dropping property coverage for 60 days
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
Many travel to find gas after Ian causes shortages and long lines
Dozens traveled to a gas station as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday. Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices.
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement the state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to...
Gov. DeSantis declares a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of the storm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9 on Friday. According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeSantis has also requested a federal emergency declaration be declared ahead of landfall to free up resources as local governments prepare for the storm.
Letter to the Editor – Are TURN SIGNALS optional in Florida?!
My question is….ARE TURN SIGNALS OPTIONAL IN FLORIDA?!. Florida Drivers fail to use the turn signal that is located on their steering column in their automobile. Is there a class that Florida Drivers can take to refresh their memory on the use and purpose of the TURN SIGNAL?. I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World and Busch Gardens announce closures ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is just miles from the stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast where Ian is expected to make landfall. It was the first park to shutter ahead of the storm. LEGOLAND Florida also will close. Precautionary measures are underway elsewhere, including at Walt Disney World, which announced several closures.
Polk County Public Schools is monitoring the path of Tropical Depression Nine which could impact Florida next week
At this time there are no changes planned to the school schedule for next week. However, our staff will continue to monitor the weather and work with Polk County emergency management personnel to be prepared in case this storm impacts our area. Even if Polk County is not directly affected,...
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0