ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick

A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person shot around Garfield Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. – One person was shot around the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are alive. Avoid the area as police respond. This is a developing story, which means...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
Yakima Herald Republic

Two Sunnyside men charged in connection with marijuana raids

Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations. Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes. In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body recovered from Columbia River

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy