The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stay or go? Hard choice for Florida islanders devasted by Ian
Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha's main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida. Karen Pagliaro doesn't know what she is going to do either.
Live… From Fort Myers Florida And Hurricane Ian
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis defends late evacuation in Florida's Lee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended the evacuation in one county hit on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, stating that local officials in Lee County, Florida, where the storm made landfall, acted appropriately when they issued the orders on Tuesday.
Click10.com
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
recordpatriot.com
Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, Black residents feel forsaken in Ian's aftermath
In historically African-American Dunbar, some think that they are being ignored by authorities who are more concerned about helping affluent seaside communities.
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
flkeysnews.com
Is it still standing in Sanibel? Landmark a symbol among the Hurricane Ian devastation
The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives. The barrier islands of Lee County were hit especially hard, as Hurricane Ian made its deadly assault across the coast and state. Sanibel Island, with its crumpled causeway, has been...
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties, who decided not to evacuate, were facing the pain of having to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part...
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County: Clean up continues on Fort Myers Beach, Iona, Sanibel and Saint James City
Southwest Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane blasted through the region with such force that homes were ripped from their foundations, while others were submerged because of the surge. On Fort Myers Beach, residents are being bussed out to safety. Authorities are closing...
42 reported dead from Ian in Lee County; sheriff says looters will be ‘carried out’
More deaths from Hurricane Ian were reported Sunday during a press conference held by the Lee County sheriff, along with other sheriffs from across the state.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
WATCH NOW | City of Fort Myers Government gives update on Hurricane Ian efforts
City of Fort Myers government is giving a live update of the Hurricane Ian efforts. They are live on Facebook and the radio 90.1FM.
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
