ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Baltimore, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Police#Alcohol#Fox#Green
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after son shot by Detroit police

A 20-year-old experiencing a 'mental crisis' had police called by family to assist the individual. According to a witness, the man had a knife that he refused to drop and instead charged at police after a taser was deployed. He was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy