Detroit News
Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old
Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee
Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road for a reported shooting.
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot mentally ill man armed with knife, family wants answers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mentally ill man was shot and killed by Detroit police early Sunday morning. Now, the family of 20-year-old Porter Burks wants answers on why officers killed him instead of getting him the help he needs. "That’s a pain you would never be able to heal;...
Shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. leaves employee injured; police say suspect took his own life
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect, an employee at Steve’s Deli, took his own life, according to police.
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after son shot by Detroit police
A 20-year-old experiencing a 'mental crisis' had police called by family to assist the individual. According to a witness, the man had a knife that he refused to drop and instead charged at police after a taser was deployed. He was shot and killed.
Have you seen Talayah? Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old who left home wearing her pajamas and never came back
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home in her pajamas over the weekend and never came home.
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigate after man shot while driving on I-94 in Van Buren Twp.
VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while driving on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Twp. The shooting happened at 5:05 PM on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Rd in Van Buren Twp. According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident
Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident.
“He complained he heard voices” Steve’s Deli owners talk about restaurant gunman
Sunday morning a Steve Deli's employee pulled up for his shift and opened fired on the restaurant, here's what may have lead up to it.
Detroit police officers shoot, kill man armed with knife after responding to mental health call
An internal investigation is underway after Detroit police officers were involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s west side early Sunday morning while responding to a report of a man armed with a knife and having a mental health crisis.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
