Today's D Brief: Putin cites ‘Satanism,’ ‘neo-colonialism’ during Ukraine annexation speech; Kyiv requests accelerated NATO membership; Hurricane Ian swings up the east coast; And a bit more.

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
Video shows mobilized Russian soldiers drunkenly fighting one another as Putin's controversial new draft gathers pace
A video on social media, shared by a Belarussian journalist, shows Russian to-be soldiers engaging in a drunken brawl. The over-consumption of alcohol by Russian soldiers has been an issue since the beginning of the invasion. An intelligence report from Britain's defense ministry said "The impact of Russia's manpower challenge...
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Why Vladimir Putin is annexing Ukrainian territory
President Vladimir Putin is set to sign agreements Friday that will absorb into Russia thousands of square miles of Ukrainian territory in what will be the largest forcible annexation of land in Europe since 1945.
Ukraine Tells Russia to Appeal if It Wants Imperilled Troops Freed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging,...
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Russian Soldiers Call Putin 'A Fool' On Intercepted Calls: 'The Stupidest Decision Our Government Ever Made'
The New York Times has released a detailed report on the Intercepted calls made by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, talking about the widespread atrocities they face and how they are displeased over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade. According to the NYT, the intercepted calls made in March by dozens...
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us
Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and beyond,” the ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said.“Why should we turn a blind eye to the high probability that hundreds of thousands of conscript-refugees now infiltrating Europe [are] the same people who remained loyal &...
Putin in the Bunker
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Russian state TV swamped by talk of nuclear war and Armageddon after calls for Ukraine to be nuked
VLADIMIR Putin’s propaganda TV channel has shown a terrifying segment “in anticipation of nuclear conflict”. The ominous sequence, which was aired by pro-Kremlin broadcaster NTV, showed nuclear explosions and the "Armageddon" aftermath of the blasts. NTV is owned by the media wing of energy giant Gazprom, who...
Behind the shining pomp of the Red Square rally is a Russia in turmoil
A tide of Russians flowed toward Red Square as Vladimir Putin declared his annexation of Ukrainian territory that would herald a shining new era of perpetual war with Ukraine and the west. “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia! Together for ever!” read the banner hanging on Manezh Square by the Kremlin.
Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'
Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee to avoid draft as west says Putin faces ‘major challenges’ to recruit 300,000 – live
Western officials say true target could be higher but significant hurdles remain to mobilise stated target of 300,000
Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine
As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
China to Stand by Russia—Xi 'Cannot Alienate Putin'
Vladimir Putin's seven-month war in Ukraine may have tested the boundaries of his strategic partnership with Xi Jinping, but China's leader is unlikely to desert his Russian counterpart any time soon, despite what some in the West may believe. Beijing so far has tolerated everything from the Kremlin's blocking of...
