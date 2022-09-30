ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Today's D Brief: Putin cites ‘Satanism,’ ‘neo-colonialism’ during Ukraine annexation speech; Kyiv requests accelerated NATO membership; Hurricane Ian swings up the east coast; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson, Jennifer Hlad
Defense One
 2 days ago
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Tells Russia to Appeal if It Wants Imperilled Troops Freed

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging,...
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
TheDailyBeast

Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and beyond,” the ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said.“Why should we turn a blind eye to the high probability that hundreds of thousands of conscript-refugees now infiltrating Europe [are] the same people who remained loyal &...
The Atlantic

Putin in the Bunker

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
nationalinterest.org

Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine

As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Newsweek

China to Stand by Russia—Xi 'Cannot Alienate Putin'

Vladimir Putin's seven-month war in Ukraine may have tested the boundaries of his strategic partnership with Xi Jinping, but China's leader is unlikely to desert his Russian counterpart any time soon, despite what some in the West may believe. Beijing so far has tolerated everything from the Kremlin's blocking of...
