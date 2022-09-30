ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KIMA TV

Event to help job seekers set for Tuesday in Yakima

YAKIMA—A local agency will be hosting a free event for job seekers on Tuesday, Oct. 4. WorkSource Yakima says the event is to connect people looking for work while also offering skills training and career counseling. “WorkSource is a one-stop job shop,” said Amy Martinez, CEO. “Dedicated staff are...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Firefighters investigating suspicious commercial structure fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed two large commercial buildings and vehicles in Walla Walla on Oct. 2. Around 4 a.m.., Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. after a report of a commercial structure fire. Walla Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KIMA TV

Grandview woman killed in crash

BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
GRANDVIEW, WA
KIMA TV

Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

