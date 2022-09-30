BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.

GRANDVIEW, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO