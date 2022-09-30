Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Walla Walla coffee shop owners to host fundraiser benefiting Trooper Atkinson Jr.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The owners of a Walla Walla coffee shop are continuing to show their love and support for a local state trooper who was shot while on duty. Jenny Mayberry, the co-owner of Hot Mama's Espresso, is hosting a spaghetti feed dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
KIMA TV
Event to help job seekers set for Tuesday in Yakima
YAKIMA—A local agency will be hosting a free event for job seekers on Tuesday, Oct. 4. WorkSource Yakima says the event is to connect people looking for work while also offering skills training and career counseling. “WorkSource is a one-stop job shop,” said Amy Martinez, CEO. “Dedicated staff are...
KIMA TV
Firefighters investigating suspicious commercial structure fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed two large commercial buildings and vehicles in Walla Walla on Oct. 2. Around 4 a.m.., Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. after a report of a commercial structure fire. Walla Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department assisted.
KIMA TV
Grandview woman killed in crash
BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
KIMA TV
Former Correctional Officer sentenced for smuggling prohibited items into jail
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A former Washington State Correctional Officer has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for conspiring to smuggle drugs and cell phones into the Benton County Jail. Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington said 34-year-old Eric Christian of...
Comments / 0