COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan State has lost out-of-conference on the road, its lost in-conference at home, and now its lost a Big Ten game away from East Lansing, too. The Spartans fell to 2-3 overall at the start of a daunting October schedule after dropping Saturday's game at Maryland, 27-13. After MSU matched Maryland's opening-possession touchdown with a 12-yard scoring run from Elijah Collins, the Spartans would only add points on one other series, late midway through the second quarter when Jayden Reed caught an 8-yard touchdown from Payton Thorne. On the series prior to that second score, MSU missed a field goal, and the next time out after Reed's catch, the possession ended with a field goal being blocked.

