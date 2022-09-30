Read full article on original website
Michigan State ranks near the bottom of FBS in important offensive stat
Michigan State has not been in control of its season in 2022. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is ranked 129th out of 131 FBS teams in the time of possession this season, with an average of 25:12 minutes per game. The Spartans have not...
Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
Maryland vs. Michigan State updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Maryland Terrapins are 1-5 against the Michigan State Spartans since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan State has lost out-of-conference on the road, its lost in-conference at home, and now its lost a Big Ten game away from East Lansing, too. The Spartans fell to 2-3 overall at the start of a daunting October schedule after dropping Saturday's game at Maryland, 27-13. After MSU matched Maryland's opening-possession touchdown with a 12-yard scoring run from Elijah Collins, the Spartans would only add points on one other series, late midway through the second quarter when Jayden Reed caught an 8-yard touchdown from Payton Thorne. On the series prior to that second score, MSU missed a field goal, and the next time out after Reed's catch, the possession ended with a field goal being blocked.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Orioles owner intends to sign new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, per report
In a recent memo to front office employees, Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said he looks forward to signing a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, keeping the team at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore Sun. "As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club," Angelos said in the memo dated Sept. 1.
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
Lansing-area high school cancels remainder of varsity football season over lack of players
Dismal numbers among Okemos High School’s roster has destroyed the remaining varsity football season after officials made the call to cancel its last four games.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
Popular cannabis seed bank in Jackson will soon be employee-owned with a co-op for customers
The largest seed bank in Michigan, Seed Cellar offers about 3,000 cannabis strains from 80 breeders
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
DC Council obtains new speed camera data, proposes new bills for road safety
WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers continue to roll out legislation aimed at making local streets safer as the District attempts to achieve its “Vision Zero” objective. The goal of Vision Zero is to have no fatalities or serious injuries on D.C. transportation systems by 2024. Unfortunately, however, D.C....
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
