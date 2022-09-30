ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
Maryland vs. Michigan State updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-5 against the Michigan State Spartans since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan State has lost out-of-conference on the road, its lost in-conference at home, and now its lost a Big Ten game away from East Lansing, too. The Spartans fell to 2-3 overall at the start of a daunting October schedule after dropping Saturday's game at Maryland, 27-13. After MSU matched Maryland's opening-possession touchdown with a 12-yard scoring run from Elijah Collins, the Spartans would only add points on one other series, late midway through the second quarter when Jayden Reed caught an 8-yard touchdown from Payton Thorne. On the series prior to that second score, MSU missed a field goal, and the next time out after Reed's catch, the possession ended with a field goal being blocked.
