Seaside, OR

Driver strikes pole causing power outage in Seaside, Gearhart

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Power company officials say a driver hit a power pole Friday morning, causing more than 3,500 homes in Gearhart and Seaside to lose power.

Just after 8 a.m., Pacific Power tweeted crews were working on restoring power. The utility company expects power to be back on by noon.

Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting

Customers can report their outage by texting “OUT” to 722797.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

