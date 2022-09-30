Driver strikes pole causing power outage in Seaside, Gearhart

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Power company officials say a driver hit a power pole Friday morning, causing more than 3,500 homes in Gearhart and Seaside to lose power.

Just after 8 a.m., Pacific Power tweeted crews were working on restoring power. The utility company expects power to be back on by noon.

Customers can report their outage by texting “OUT” to 722797.

