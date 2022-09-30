Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets’ best player | Film
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
SI:AM | Atlanta Looks Ready to Repeat
The Braves swept the Mets are looking like serious World Series contenders again.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Former Pitt C Jim Sweeney Passes at Age 60
One of the best offensive linemen in Pitt Panthers history has passed away.
Knee-jerk reaction to the NY Jets’ second comeback victory
The offense came alive when it mattered most and the defense did its part in the clutch. The New York Jets have a .500 record. They have not been able to say such a thing this late in the season since they were 3-3 through six games in 2018. After...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown
The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Florio: Tomlin the only one who still wants Trubisky at quarterback
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was close to losing his job to Kenny Pickett, but played just well enough in Cleveland to keep his job…for now.
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.
CBS Sports
Watch Steelers vs. Jets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
The New York Jets will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. New York might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that. The Jets received a tough...
Steelers reportedly want to delay QB change until midseason
Although the Steelers had their mini-bye window to consider an early Mitch Trubisky-to-Kenny Pickett transition, no change is expected this week. Trubisky is set to start against the Jets, despite mounting scrutiny. A report that surfaced just before the Steelers’ Week 3 loss in Cleveland indicated Mike Tomlin wanted to...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Promising CB Mark Gilbert, Replacing OT Ryan McCollum On The 16-Man Practice Squad
The Steelers originally signed Gilbert as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, a guy they really liked coming out of Duke. He was eventually cut, but then the team brought him back at the beginning of this September. Just over a week ago, he was cut again to make room for wide receiver, Jaquarii Roberson. Now, he’s back again.
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
