NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Jets X-Factor

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets’ best player | Film

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
The Spun

Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
NJ.com

Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets

There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

